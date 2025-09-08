AMMAN — The number of certificates of origin issued by the Amman Chamber of Commerce (ACC) for the export of goods to other countries rose by 5.2 per cent during the first eight months of 2025 compared with the same period in 2024.

According to statistical data obtained by the Jordan News Agency, Petra, ACC issued 26,729 certificates of origin in the January–August period of 2025, up from 25,400 certificates during the corresponding period last year.

The data also showed that the value of the certificates declined by 9.3 per cent, falling to JD854 million, compared with JD942 million in the same period of 2024.

Iraq topped the list of countries importing from Jordan in terms of value, with JD387 million across 2,305 certificates.

It was followed by Saudi Arabia with JD71 million and 6,079 certificates, then Egypt with JD60 million and 699 certificates, Syria with JD53 million and 2,644 certificates, and the United Arab Emirates with JD47 million and 2,971 certificates.

These five countries accounted for the largest shares in both number and value of certificates.

By product category, the value of exports over the past eight months reached JD435 million for foreign goods (re-exported items), JD157 million for industrial products, JD119 million for agricultural products, and JD74 million for Arab-origin goods, with the remainder distributed among other products.

A certificate of origin is an international trade document certifying that the goods in a specific shipment were produced, manufactured, or processed in a particular country. Customs authorities use it to determine the eligibility of goods for tariffs and to verify their origin.

