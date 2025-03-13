AMMAN: Six industrial products dominated Jordan's export landscape in 2024, accounting for 57 per cent of national exports valued at JD8.579 billion ($12.1 billion), according to latest data from the Department of Statistics.

Apparel and accessories emerged as the standout performer, capturing 19.4 per cent market share and posting a robust 25.6 per cent year-on-year growth to reach JD1.665 billion, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

This was followed by chemical fertilisers at 11.1 per cent and pharmaceuticals at 7.1 per cent, with the latter growing 14.8 per cent to JD611 million.

The Kingdom's export portfolio showed mixed performance across key sectors; where apparel and pharmaceuticals surged, other traditional export pillars recorded declines.

Chemical fertilisers dipped 2.3 per cent to JD955 million, jewellery plunged 21.5 per cent to JD648 million, raw potash fell sharply by 28.4 per cent to JD466 million and phosphate exports contracted 9.3 per cent to JD547 million.

Leather and textiles sector representative at the Jordan Chamber of Industry Ihab Qadri highlighted the apparel sector's "landmark performance," which reached its highest export value since 2010.

"Apparel exports form the backbone of the sector, accounting for more than 95 per cent of its total exports," Qadri told Petra.

The sector posted JD339 million in additional export value during 2024, representing 25 per cent growth despite global supply chain disruptions.

The US market remains crucial, absorbing 80 per cent of Jordan's apparel exports, while the sector has successfully diversified into EU markets including the Netherlands, Belgium, and Germany, as well as Canada. The sector now exports to over 84 global markets.

Qadri expressed optimism about 2025 performance, citing the sector's inclusion as a priority in Jordan's Economic Modernisation Vision, which aims to position the Kingdom as a regional fast fashion manufacturing hub.

The sector, which employs 90,000 workers including 29,000 Jordanians, has demonstrated "remarkable" long-term growth from just JD80 million in exports in 2000 to some JD1.8 billion in 2024.

According to Qadri, the industry generates a 42 per cent value-add rate, meaning "every dinar of production creates more than JD0.42 in added value that directly contributes to GDP."

The Ministry of Industry, Trade and Supply has launched a national strategy for the leather and textiles sector and is developing a specialised industrial cluster to address raw material scarcity and strengthen the value chain.

