AMMAN: Chairman of Jordanian Businessmen Association Hamdi Tabbaa and Azerbaijani Ambassador Ildar Salimov on Tuesday discussed prospects for strengthening economic, investment and trade relations, highlighting the role of the private sector in driving mutual cooperation.

During the meeting, Tabbaa stressed the need to intensify business meetings between private sector representatives from both nations, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

He noted that the upcoming Arab Businessmen and Investors Conference with Central Asian Countries and Azerbaijan, set to take place in Abu Dhabi next week, will provide a platform to enhance economic ties and explore joint investment opportunities.

Tabbaa also highlighted the importance of expanding trade exchange and enhancing cooperation in key sectors such as energy, information technology and the green economy.

Salimov welcomed the association’s participation in the conference, highlighting its role in attracting foreign investments and fostering economic partnerships.

The diplomat underscored the need to present promising investment opportunities and increase trade volume by enhancing cooperation between business communities in Jordan and Azerbaijan.

According to an official date, mutual trade exchange reached approximately $4 million in 2023, with Jordan’s exports to Azerbaijan primarily consisting of pharmaceutical products, mineral and animal food preparations.

