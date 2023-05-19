AMMAN — The Government of Japan has decided to extend a grant of $729,903 to World Vision Japan (WVJ), a Japanese non-governmental organisation, to support the education enrolment and learning for vulnerable children in Irbid.

Japan’s Ambassador to Jordan Okuyama Jiro and Project Manager of World Vision Japan Ikenoya Rie signed the grant contract on Thursday, according to a statement from the Japanese embassy.

This project is the second phase of a three-year project, and the Government of Japan had previously extended a grant of $764,211 for the first phase.

The grant assistance aims to support the improvement of the educational environment, especially for vulnerable children, including out-of-school children, children with special needs and refugee children. It also aims to enhance the capacity of teachers and school staff to guarantee inclusive education in public schools in Irbid through the provision of English and life skills learning support classes, barrier-free school facilities and teaching materials.

Based on the organisation’s vast experience in this field, the project is expected to contribute to reducing social disparities and empower vulnerable children in Jordan, the statement said.

Since the onset of the crisis in Syria in 2011, Jordan has provided humanitarian support for Syrian refugees. It is critically important to mitigate the burden on Jordan’s general social services such as education, healthcare and water sanitation, which are overstretched due to the arrivals of Syrian refugees, the statement said.

In addition, inclusive education will play a key role in realising a society where “no one will be left behind” by offering equal educational opportunities for vulnerable populations.

World Vision Japan, in collaboration with the World Vision Syria Response Office, has provided support for education in public schools in the Irbid and Zarqa governorates since 2014.

In addition, the organisation provided Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) assistance in Al Azraq Refugee Camp to help prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus among the camp residents from 2021-2022.

