The Industrial Producers' Price Index rose by 15.86 per cent in the first five months of 2022, reaching 138.55 points compared to 119.58 points in the same period of 2021, according to the Amman-based Department of Statistics (DoS) figures released on Tuesday.

The Industrial Producers' Price Index for May reflected an increase by 18.90 per cent to 145.71 points up from 122.54 points at the end of the same month of 2021, the DoS said in a statement carried by the Jordan News Agency, Petra, on Tuesday.

However, this index reflected a slight drop when compared to the 2022 April figure. In May 2022, the index saw an 0.08 per cent drop when compared to the previous month, registering 145.71 points compared to 145.83 in April of 2022, according to the DoS figures.

