AMMAN — In partnership with the Ministry of Local Administration and the International Labour Organisation (ILO), the municipality of the Jordanian town of Mahis, west of Amman, inaugurated a community infrastructure project designed to enhance the town’s environmental and tourism potential while creating jobs for Jordanians and Syrian refugees.

The initiative is funded by Germany through the KfW Development Bank under the ILO’s Employment Intensive Investment Programme (EIIP), according to an ILO statement.

The project is part of the sixth phase of the EIIP, which improves municipal infrastructure while generating decent jobs and providing training that helps workers transition into sustainable employment.

In Mahis, the initiative created 103 short-term jobs for Jordanians and Syrians, including 38 per cent women and 5 per cent persons with disabilities, while upgrading the municipality’s environmental and tourism facilities.

Works included the creation of green spaces, rehabilitation of public areas, and development of tourism pathways, helping to make Mahis a more attractive destination for visitors and a better place to live for its residents.

Minister of Local Administration Waleed Masri noted that the project is part of national municipal plans and aligns with the ministry’s vision to support municipalities, provide green spaces, and promote sustainable social and economic development for local communities.

“In a world that often focuses on buildings and infrastructure, green projects are not a luxury - they are essential for the well-being of present and future generations,” he said.

The minister added that thanks to the combined efforts of the ministry, the ILO, the generous funding from the German Government through KfW Development Bank, and the engagement of the local community, the initiative is protecting the environment, promoting tourism, and creating jobs that deliver both immediate and long-term benefits.

ILO Senior Employment Policy Specialist and Jordan Country Coordinator Amal Mowafy stressed the importance of partnership.

“This project is a testament to the power of partnerships — between the ILO, the Ministry of Local Administration, Ministry of Labour ,Mahis Municipality, KfW, and the local community,” Mowafy said.

“With the Ministry of Labour’s strong commitment to advancing decent work and supporting skills development, and by equipping beneficiaries with training that can help them secure long-term employment, we are investing in people’s futures,” she added.

“We hope this strong partnership will pave the way for more initiatives with both the Ministry of Local Administration and the Ministry of Labour to create lasting impact across Jordan,” Mowafy said.

Senior Portfolio Coordinator at KfW Development Bank Assia Dhabbi highlighted the project as a “strong” example of what can be achieved through joint efforts.

“On behalf of the German Government, KfW Development Bank has proudly supported six phases of the Employment Intensive Investment Programme, providing over 70 million euros in grant funding since 2016, which has created more than 25,000 short term decent jobs.”

Dhabbi added that EIIP is a cornerstone of the German Financial Cooperation and a “true” partnership between KfW, ILO, and the Jordanian government.

“Together with the Ministry of Local Administration and Mahis Municipality, we have developed a vibrant environmental and tourism destination that will serve the local community for years to come. We have created jobs, provided income to the most vulnerable, developed infrastructure and built skills for more prosperous future,” she noted.

Suaad Masri, Jordanian worker in the project said: “Before this project, it was difficult to find work opportunities in my town.”

“Through this job, I was able not only to support my family, but also to learn new skills that I can use in the future. What makes me proud is that we are contributing to making Mahis greener and more welcoming for everyone," Masri added.

Mohammad Ismail Hajim, Syrian worker in the project said: "This job gave me a chance to stand on my own feet again. Being able to earn an income with dignity allowed me to provide for my family and feel part of the community.”

“The training I received will also help me find better opportunities in the future," Hajim added.

