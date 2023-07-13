AMMAN — The Second Jordan International Conference on Chemical Process Safety commenced on Wednesday with the attendance of Muawieh Radaideh, the Minister of Environment, who represented Prime Minister Bisher Khasawneh.

The conference was in collaboration with the Jordan Engineers Association, the Jordanian Chemical Process Safety Engineers Society, the Arab Fertiliser Association, and the International Research Centre for Water, Environment and Energy at Al Balqa Applied University. The conference brought together experts, engineers and specialists in chemical safety from Jordan and abroad, according to a ministry statement.

During the opening remarks, Radaideh emphasised that the conference aligns with the objectives of the Ministry of Environment, which strives to build partnerships with stakeholders and experts to address industrial and environmental challenges.

He also highlighted the significant achievements in various sectors that result from the directives and vision of His Majesty King Abdullah, who places a high priority on industrial and environmental issues.

He noted that the Economic Modernisation Vision, comprising 104 initiatives, aims to transform Jordan into a regional industrial hub by promoting high-value industries and exporting distinguished products.

The minister characterised the transition to green operations and the adoption of environmentally friendly practices in different industrial sectors as “vital” for achieving the country’s goals.

The conference witnessed the participation of various international organisations, such as the International Labour Organisation, the American Centre for Process Safety, the Institution of Chemical Engineers' Safety and Process Safety Group, the British Energy Institute, the Malaysian Centre for Process Safety, the European Process Safety Centre and the German Safety Excellence Centre, in addition to other relevant partners from Jordan.

