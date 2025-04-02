AMMAN — The Foreign Ministry has welcomed the European Parliament's approval of a €500 million in macro-financial assistance (MFA) to Jordan.

Members of the European Parliament have approved two proposals to provide Jordan and Egypt with macro-financial assistance. The proposal for Jordan was passed with 571 votes in favour. The loan for Jordan is intended to help cover financing needs, support structural reforms and contribute to fiscal consolidation efforts, according to a European Parliament statement.

In a statement on Tuesday, the Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Sufian Qudah said that the European Commission will submit a proposal for additional €500 million assistance to Jordan during the next stage, with the total value of MFA extended to Jordan to reach one billion euros for the years 2025-2027.

Qudah voiced the Kingdom's appreciation for the EU support which "comes in enhancement of the strategic Jordanian-European partnership and in recognition of Jordan's endeavour to achieve regional peace and stability."

On January 29,His Majesty King Abdullah and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen witnessed in Brussels the signing of the Joint Declaration on the Strategic and Comprehensive Partnership between Jordan and the European Union.

To support the goals of this partnership, the EU is tabling a financial package of assistance for Jordan for 2025-2027, worth 3 billion euros. This includes 640 million euros in grants, 1.4 billion euros in investments, and 1 billion euros in Macro-Financial Assistance.

The partnership agreement stipulates enhancing cooperation between the two sides across the political, security and defence fields, as well as in economic resilience, trade and investment, human resources, and support for refugees and host countries.

