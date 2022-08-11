AMMAN — Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) Assistant Director-General and Regional Representative for the Near East and North Africa Abdul Hakim El Waer on Wednesday warned against the food insecurity and food-related challenges occurring due to the Russian-Ukrainian war.

During an interview with the Jordan News Agency, Petra, he highlighted the crisis’s impacts, including currency fluctuations and rising prices of fuel and fertilisers.

During his visit to the Kingdom, Waer commended Jordan's expertise in food security and dealing with climate change-related challenges.

"Despite lacking resources and being the host of the second largest population of refugees per capita in the world, Jordan has “set an example” with its resilience to food-related risks, thanks to measures taken, such as the launch of the National Plan for Sustainable Agriculture, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Jordan has also launched a food security dashboard to serve as an observatory to follow up indicators to monitor food security situations internationally, regionally and locally, and take the necessary measures for a rapid response.

