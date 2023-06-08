AMMAN — The Planning and International Cooperation Ministry on Wednesday announced that the EU has agreed to provide two grants to the Kingdom with a total value of 25 million euros.

Planning Minister Zeina Toukan and EU Ambassador to Jordan Maria Hadjitheodosiou signed the two grant agreements, according to a ministry statement.

The EU grants will contribute to supporting the government's development and reform efforts, aligned with Jordan’s economic, administrative and political modernisation paths, Toukan said.

The first grant provides 10 million euros for the "Support for democratic reforms in Jordan" programme.

This grant aims to develop political life in Jordan, in line with the political modernisation plan and the the goals of the Royal Jordanian Commission to Modernise the Political System, particularly those pertaining to institutional capacity-building and constitutional and legislative reforms.

The programme aims to empower women and young people to be active participants in political and civil life, also promoting active citizenship, enhancing the role of democratic institutions like the Lower House of Parliament, and empowering political parties.

The second grant of 15 million euros targets the partnership programme in accordance with the Economic Modernisation Vision and its 2023-2025 executive programme, as well as the public sector modernisation roadmap.

This grant is envisioned to support the government's efforts to enhance institutional performance and efficiency in order improve the quality of public services provided to citizens.

Many of the programme’s activities will be implemented through technical support and twin projects with counterpart public administration institutions in the EU, the minister noted.

The programme complements Jordan's European capacity-building and institutional support programmes, in place since 2002, by building on previous successful projects implemented directly through the ministry, Toukan added.

The minister expressed the Kingdom’s gratitude and appreciation to the EU for the continued financial and technical support, referring to Amman's historical ties with the EU, and His Majesty King Abdullah's meetings with EU officials to further develop these relations.

For her part, Hadjitheodosiou said that the two programmes are fully aligned with the priorities of the "strong" Jordan-EU partnership, and reaffirm the shared ambition to increase and strengthen cooperation.

The ambassador noted that good governance and democracy are key elements of this partnership, as both programmes support actions in line with the Economic Modernisation Vision and the political modernisation agenda.

