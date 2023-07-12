AMMAN — Minister of Planning and International Cooperation Zeina Toukan, Minister of Environment Muawieh Radaideh, Under-Secretary of the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office Philip Barton attended the second climate coordination meeting at the Ministry of Planning and International Cooperation.

The meeting witnessed the participation of ambassadors and representatives of donors, development agencies, banks and international financial institutions, according to a Planning Ministry statement.

Toukan outlined the importance and timing of the meeting as an opportunity to inform donors of the progress of Jordan's climate agenda, which is fully aligned with the priorities of the Economic Modernisation Vision, as well as to update them on the implementation of climate commitments since the 27th COP27 and participation in the upcoming COP8.

The minister also highlighted the importance of increased funding in the light of the growing global financial needs for achieving the climate agenda and of turning pledges into concrete commitments and actions.

For his part, Radaideh emphasised Jordan's dedication in implementing its climate action commitments to move towards a low-carbon economy and reduce emissions and enhance climate resilience and its obvious impacts, particularly on the water sector.

He also briefed the participants on the development of Jordan's climate action priorities and the Economic Modernisation Vision and its operational programme for 2023-2025, as well as progress in implementing Jordan's climate commitments since the 27th COP27 held last year in Sharm El Sheikh in addition to the framework of Jordan's national strategies and policies, specifically the Economic Modernisation Vision, the National Green Growth Plan and the Nationally Determined Contribution (NDCs).

The minister highlighted the importance of offering support to help Jordan continue its efforts to address climate change and the country's endeavour to become a green technology centre. He further highlighted the importance of youth participation in the climate action agenda in Jordan and the world, as well as preparations for Jordan's participation in the upcoming 28COP.

For his part, the Egypt’s ambassador to Jordan presented an update on the progress of work and highlighted the achievements and challenges related to climate action within the framework of the outcome and declaration of the 27th of COP27.

The meeting aimed to review progress in the implementation of Jordan's climate action priorities and improve coordination to addressing any gaps that may arise, and to strengthen cooperation and partnerships in preparation for the 28th session of COP28 to be held in the United Arab Emirates before the end of this year.

