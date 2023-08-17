AMMAN — The Cabinet on Wednesday approved amendments to the bylaw concerning the administrative structure of the Ifta Department. The Cabinet, during a session chaired by Prime Minister Bisher Khasawneh, also approved the bylaw regarding the administrative structure of the Cities and Villages Development Bank, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The amendments aimed to allow the transfer of jurisdiction of the Governorate Development Fund from the Jordan Enterprise Development Corporation (JEDCO) to the bank.

