AMMAN — A collective labour contract, signed on Thursday by the Jordan Garment and Textile Exporters Association, the General Union of Knitwear Owners, and the General Union of Workers in Textile Spinning, raising the minimum wage for workers in the spinning, weaving, and clothing industry from JD220 to JD230, effective January 1, 2025.

The agreement, signed under the patronage of Minister of Labour Khaled Bakkar, also includes an annual wage increase of JD5 for workers, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra.

In addition, transportation allowances for employees at companies that do not provide transportation will rise to JD25 per month.

The signing ceremony was attended by key figures, including Vice President of the Jordanian Garment Exporters Association Sanal Kumar, President of the General Union of Textile Owners Mahmoud Hajjawi, his deputy Ihab Qadri, President of the General Union of Workers in Textile Spinning Fathallah Omrani, and Acting President of the General Federation of Jordanian Trade Unions Khaled Abu Marjoub.

Minister Bakkar highlighted the agreement's significance, noting that around 24,000 Jordanians employed in the sector will benefit from the new provisions, which include access to medical care through factory clinics, transportation allowances, and meal benefits offered by some employers.

"Non-Jordanian workers in the sector will also benefit from these enhancements."

Bakkar stressed the Ministry of Labour’s commitment to balancing the needs of both employers and workers, fostering direct cooperation between unions and employers to ensure workplace stability and boost economic productivity.

He also reiterated the ministry's ongoing efforts to localise development in rural and remote areas, creating job opportunities closer to residents' homes and reducing workforce migration to urban centres.

President of the General Union of Workers in Textile Spinning Fathallah Omrani highlighted the positive impact of the wage increase on productivity and worker welfare.

Omrani reiterated the union’s commitment to partnering with the Ministry of Labour and industry stakeholders to expand employment opportunities, enhance factory output, and boost export volumes, ultimately contributing to Jordan's economic growth.

