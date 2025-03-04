AMMAN: Prime Minister Jafar Hassan on Monday met with the head and members of the Eradah Party and the Islamic National Bloc at the Lower House.

This meeting was part of the government’s ongoing efforts to engage with party-based blocs within the Lower House, according to a Prime Ministry statement.

During the meeting, Hassan reiterated the government’s commitment to fostering continuous dialogue with various parliamentary blocs, emphasising that dialogue is integral to establishing a genuine partnership with the Lower House as part of the political modernisation framework aimed at strengthening Jordan’s political party system.

Hassan also discussed the government’s strategic policies across economic, political and administrative sectors, with a particular focus on advancing key investment projects and strategic initiatives that aim to stimulate economic growth and create employment opportunities.

The prime minister also stressed Jordan’s unwavering stance on the Palestinian cause, under the leadership of His Majesty King Abdullah emphasising Jordan's rejection of displacement, resettlement and alternative homeland solutions.

He also reiterated the Kingdom’s commitment to achieving a comprehensive political resolution based on the two-state solution, which ensures Palestinians regain their full legitimate rights in their homeland.

Khamis Atieh, head of the Eradah Party and Islamic National Bloc, commended the government’s approach to maintaining open communication with parliamentary blocs, calling it a responsible and transparent policy.

Atieh also said that such cooperation represents a true national partnership, vital for advancing the country’s political, economic, and administrative reforms in alignment with the vision of His Majesty the King.

Atieh also urged the government to closely monitor markets during Ramadan, calling for decisive action to prevent unjustified price hikes on essential goods. He also stressed the importance of ensuring that citizens can access basic necessities without added financial burden.

