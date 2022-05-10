The Amman Chamber of Industry’s (ACI) exports in the first third of 2022 increased to JD2.216 billion, up by 57 per cent compared with JD1.416 billion in the same period of 2021.

According to ACI statistics, the growth was driven by an increase in exports of most industrial sectors and the geographical distribution of exports, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

India, the US, Saudi Arabia and Iraq imported more than 50 per cent of ACI exports, amounting to JD1.203 billion worth of goods.

India came first in terms of the countries with the highest value of ACI exports with JD462 million in the first third of 2022 compared with JD180 million in the same period of 2021, followed by the US with JD312 million in the January-April period of this year compared with JD272 million in the same period of 2021.

Saudi Arabia received ACI exports with a value of JD236 million in the first four months of 2022 compared with JD196 million in the same period of 2021, followed by Iraq with JD193 million compared with JD168 million in the previous year.

Exports were distributed as JD677 million for the mining industries, JD478 million for chemicals and cosmetics, and JD307 million for the engineering, electricity and IT sectors.

Supply, food, agricultural and livestock industries' exports stood at JD233 million, therapeutic and medical supplies at JD155 million, and leather and embroidery at JD137 million.

The remaining exports were JD94 million for packaging, paper, carton and office supplies, JD92 million for plastic and rubber industries, JD35 million for construction sectors, and JD7 million for wood and furniture industries.

The ACI was established in 1962 and now has some 8,600 industrial facilities as members with a total capital of JD5 billion, and employs around 159,000 workers.

