AMMAN — Public Works Minister and Minister of Transport Maher Abul Samen and his Egyptian counterpart, Kamel Al Wazir, on Monday stressed the importance of completing the Arab route and solving the Arab Maritime Bridge’s operational problems in cooperation with the Aqaba Special Economic Zone Authority (ASEZA) and the Aqaba Development Corporation.

During a meeting, the ministers discussed means to boost transport relations and explore new avenues of cooperation, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The ministers reviewed the joint course of action in the transport field in light of the "considerable" developments in bilateral relations. The developments centre around several bilateral agreements and memoranda of cooperation signed between representatives of Jordan and Egypt, or those signed under the umbrella of the Arab League and the Council of Arab Ministers of Transport.

Abul Samen commended Egypt's efforts in overcoming the transport obstacles faced by Arab countries.

He also noted that the transport sector greatly affects the economy and development efforts, necessitating that high quality transport services be offered to citizens.

Wazir praised Jordan’s efforts in boosting bilateral and pan-Arab relations aimed at adopting modern transport policies that keep pace with the latest global transport-related developments.

