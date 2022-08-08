AMMAN — Seven COVID-19 deaths were recorded in the Kingdom during the 31st epidemiological week of 2022 spanning between July 30 and August 5, while 5,482 virus cases were registered, increasing the coronavirus caseload to 1,720,778, the government announced on Sunday.

The Kingdom’s coronavirus death toll increased to 14,090, according to a joint statement issued by the Prime Ministry and the Ministry of Health.

The share of tests that returned a positive result, known as the positive rate, stood at nearly 20.29 per cent over the last week.

A total of 27,018 coronavirus tests were conducted throughout the past week, bringing the cumulative number of coronavirus tests administered since the outbreak of the pandemic to 17,045,258, according to the statement.

The statement added that 5,193 recoveries were registered in hospitals and home quarantine during the week. The total number of recoveries after finishing the quarantine period is expected to stand at 1,701,987, according to the statement.

The statement added that there are currently 4,701 active COVID-19 cases in Jordan.

A total of 112 COVID-19 patients were admitted to hospitals during the week, bringing the number of patients currently receiving care for COVID-19 in hospitals to 63, the statement said, adding that 96 recovered patients had left hospitals.

On hospital capacities, the statement revealed that in the northern region the occupancy rate of isolation beds for COVID-19 patients reached 2 per cent, for ICU beds it reached 3 per cent and the occupancy rate of ventilators stood at 1 per cent.

In the central region, the isolation bed occupancy rate stood at 3 per cent, 2 per cent for ICUs and 1 per cent for ventilators.

The statement added that the southern region registered 1 per cent for isolation bed occupancy, 0 per cent for ICUs and 0 per cent for ventilators.

The statement added that the total number of people who received the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine has reached 4,812,596, while 4,550,663 have received their second shot and 672,914 have received a booster jab.

