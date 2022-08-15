Five COVID-19 deaths were recorded in the Kingdom during the 32nd epidemiological week of 2022, spanning between August 5 and August 12, while 5,939 virus cases were registered, increasing the coronavirus caseload to 1,726,717, the government announced on Sunday.

The Kingdom’s coronavirus death toll increased to 14,095, according to a joint statement issued by the Prime Ministry and the Ministry of Health.

The share of tests that returned a positive result, known as the positive rate, stood at 17.7 per cent, compared with 20.3 per cent the week before.

A total of 33,625 coronavirus tests were conducted throughout the past week, marking an increase of 24 per cent compared with the week before.

The statement added that 5,728 recoveries were registered in hospitals and home quarantine during the week. The total number of recoveries after finishing the quarantine period is expected to stand at 1,707,435, according to the statement.

The statement added that there are currently 5,187 active COVID-19 cases in Jordan, marking an increase of 10 per cent compared with the week before.

The report indicated that the number of cases currently receiving treatment in hospitals is 82, compared with 63 patients during the previous week.

A total of 139 COVID-19 patients were admitted to hospitals during the week, bringing the number of patients currently receiving care for COVID-19 in hospitals to 63, the statement said, adding that 114 recovered patients had left hospitals.

The statement added that the total number of people who received the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine has reached 4,814,948 while 4,552,355 have received their second shot and 674,105 have received a booster jab.

As for the 12-17 age group, a total of 238,262 people have received the first COVID shot, at a rate of 25 per cent, and 203,158 have received their second dose, at a rate of 20 per cent, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

As for those aged between 5 and 11, the number of the vaccinated for the first COVID dose has reached 321, while 230 has received the second dose.

On hospital capacities, the statement revealed that in the northern region the occupancy rate of isolation beds for COVID-19 patients reached 4 per cent, for ICU beds it reached 1 per cent and the occupancy rate of ventilators stood at 1 per cent.

In the central region, the isolation bed occupancy rate stood at 4 per cent, 4 per cent for ICUs and 3 per cent for ventilators.

The statement added that the southern region registered 0 per cent for isolation bed occupancy, 1 per cent for ICUs and 0 per cent for ventilators.

