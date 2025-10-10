AMMAN — Minister of Water and Irrigation Raed Abu Saud said on Thursday that the total value of financed, ongoing, and planned projects in the water sector currently stands at JD2.4 billion, including 29 projects under implementation that would contribute to improving the level of services provided to citizens across the Kingdom.

Speaking at a meeting organised by the Jordan Strategy Forum, attended by the forum’s President, Sharif Fares Sharaf, along with several officials and experts, Abu Saud reviewed the challenges facing the water sector in Jordan, noting that the per capita water share has dropped to less than 60 cubic meters for all uses.

He stressed that securing sustainable sources, such as the National Carrier Project, is a top priority, revealing that significant progress has been made on the technical, financial, and legal aspects necessary to complete the project’s financial closure.

He added that work is underway with local banks and the Social Security Corporation to establish a national public shareholding company that will contribute to financing the National Carrier Project, which is expected to commence early 2026 in partnership with both local and international private sectors.

Abu Saud explained that the ministry successfully overcame major challenges during the past summer through extensive efforts to ensure a stable water supply for domestic, agricultural, and industrial uses, despite a decline in available water from various sources.

The ministry continues to operate under its strategic plan, implementing the Economic Modernisation Vision and approving 12 new water policies to address the current water realities and secure the country’s needs.

He added that the ministry is proud to have exceeded its target in reducing water loss, achieving a 6.7 per cent reduction recently through the implementation of various plans and programs aimed at reaching international standards.

Current water loss stands at 45.6 per cent, he said, noting that efforts are ongoing to further reduce losses and curb violations against water sources, which have led to improved water supply to citizens.

On financial efficiency, Abu Saud said the water sector has succeeded in reducing annual operational and maintenance costs by around JD150 million, in addition to saving another JD14 million in energy costs due to progress in renewable and alternative energy projects.

He added that reliance on non-traditional water sources has also increased by 16.8 per cent, bringing the total volume of treated water to 200 million cubic meters annually.

