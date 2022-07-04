AMMAN — The Kingdom recorded no COVID-19 deaths during the 26th epidemiological week of 2022, spanning from June 25 and July 1, while 1,329 virus cases were registered, increasing the coronavirus caseload to 1,700,526, up by 51 per cent, the government announced on Sunday.

The Kingdom’s coronavirus death toll remained at 14,068, according to a joint statement issued by the Prime Ministry and the Ministry of Health.

The share of reported tests that returned a positive result, known as the positive rate, stood at nearly 5.9 per cent last week, compared with 6.7 the week before.

A total of 22,514 coronavirus tests were conducted throughout the past week, up by 72 per cent from the week before, bringing the cumulative number of coronavirus tests administered since the outbreak of the pandemic to 16,894,012, according to the statement.

The statement added that 1,008 recoveries were recorded in both hospitals and home quarantines during the week. The total number of recoveries, after the completion of the quarantine periods, is expected to stand at 1,685,354, according to the statement.

There are currently 1,104 active COVID-19 cases in Jordan, the statement also said.

A total of 14 COVID-19 patients were admitted to hospitals during the week, bringing the number of patients currently receiving care for COVID-19 in hospitals to 10, the statement said, adding that seven recovered patients had left hospitals.

In the northern region, the occupancy rate of isolation beds for COVID-19 patients reached 1 per cent and 2 per cent for ICU beds, while the occupancy rate of ventilators stood at 0 per cent, the statement said.

In the central region, the isolation bed occupancy rate stood at 0 per cent, 1 per cent for ICUs and 0 per cent for ventilators.

The statement added that the southern region registered 0 per cent occupancy for isolation beds, ICUs and ventilators.

The total number of people who have received the first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine has reached 4,804,056, while 4,542,511 have received their second shot and 666,856 have received a booster shot, according to the statement.

