AMMAN — A total of 165 companies out of the 171 listed on the Amman Stock Exchange, recorded profits after tax amounting to JD1.324 billion last year, compared with JD384.5 million the same companies in 2020, constituting an increase of 245.5 per cent, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Profits before tax for these companies amounted to JD1.850 billion in 2021, compared with JD667 million in 2020, constituting an increase of 177.2 per cent.

Profits after tax for the year 2021 for the services sector amounted to JD142.9 million, compared with a loss of JD2.1 million for the year 2020.

As for the industrial sector, profits amounted to JD567.8 million for 2021 compared with JD131.4 million for the year 2020, with an increase of 332.1 per cent.

In regard to the financial sector, profits amounted to JD617.7 million in 2021, compared with JD255.2 million for 2020, with an increase of 142.1 per cent.

CEO of Amman Stock Exchange Mazen Watha’fi expressed optimism in the improvement in companies’ performance and the general economic situation, as evident in many macroeconomic indicators, the most important of which is the increase in exports during 2021 by 17.8 per cent and positive growth rates of 2.7 per cent during the third quarter of 2021.

