AMMAN Jordan's gross domestic product (GDP) grew by 2.7 per cent at fixed market prices in the third quarter of 2021, compared with the same period of 2020, the Department of Statistics (DoS) announced on Thursday.

In its quarterly report, the DoS said preliminary estimates showed that Jordan's economic sectors achieved growth during the third quarter of 2021, compared with the same period 2020, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The extractive industries witnessed the highest growth rate with 9.7 per cent, followed by the construction sector by 3.9 per cent, the transport, storage and telecommunications sectors with 3.5 per cent, and manufacturing industries with 3.2 per cent, the DoS figures showed

