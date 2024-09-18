Riyadh: The National Debt Management Center announces the closure of the September 2024 issuance under the Saudi Arabian Government SAR-denominated Sukuk Program.

The total amount allocated was SAR 2.603 billion (two billion six hundred and three million Saudi Riyals).



The Sukuk issuance was divided into six tranches as follows:



The first tranche, with a size of SAR 255 million, matures in 2027.

The second tranche, with a size of SAR 375 million, matures in 2029.

The third tranche, with a size of SAR 638 million, matures in 2031.

The fourth tranche, with a size of SAR 1.021 billion, matures in 2034.

The fifth tranche, with a size of SAR 202 million, matures in 2036.

The sixth tranche, with a size of SAR 112 million, matures in 2039.