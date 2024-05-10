ZF is a global technology company supplying advanced mobility products and systems for passenger cars, commercial vehicles and industrial technology. Its comprehensive product range is primarily aimed at vehicle manufacturers, mobility providers and start-up companies in the fields of transportation and mobility. ZF electrifies a wide range of vehicle types. With its products, the company contributes to reducing emissions, protecting the climate as well as enhancing safe mobility. Alongside the automotive sector – passenger cars and commercial vehicles – ZF also serves market segments such as construction and agricultural machinery, wind power, marine propulsion, rail drives and test systems. With some 169,000 employees worldwide, ZF reported sales of €46.6 billion in fiscal year 2023. The company operates 162 production locations in 31 countries. ZF's leading aftermarket and fleet solutions portfolio is built on its strong brands LEMFÖRDER, SACHS, TRW and WABCO. A broad product and service offering, advanced connectivity solutions for digital mobility management and a global service network, support and enhance the performance and efficiency of all vehicle types throughout their life cycle. The company's aftermarket organization is both an architect and pacesetter for the Next Generation Aftermarket and the preferred partner for fleet and aftermarket customers worldwide.

