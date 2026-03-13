Central to this initiative is the appointment and development of a dedicated local team based in Hong Kong, and dedicated local agents appointed throughout the region. By establishing a robust on-the-ground presence, WOLF ensures that its operations across the region are guided by deep regional expertise and an intimate understanding of the local luxury market landscape. This move signifies not merely an acceleration in the market, but a long-term investment in building lasting relationships with partners and collectors who value superior quality.
"As a fifth-generation family business, growth for WOLF has always been about more than geography, it's all about relationships. Expanding our footprint in Asia reflects both the strength of the region and our belief in its future. With a dedicated team on the ground, we are not simply entering markets; we are embedding ourselves within them, ensuring that our craftsmanship, innovation, and family values resonate locally while remaining true to our global heritage." Simon Wolf, CEO.
The brand will further demonstrate its commitment to the region through a series of appearances at key industry trade shows in the coming months. These events will serve as the premier stage for showcasing WOLF's celebrated heritage, alongside the unveiling of significant new product launches. These upcoming collections exemplify the brand's dedication to combining innovative technology with timeless design, offering sophisticated solutions for the protection and preservation of the world's finest timepieces and jewellery.
Join WOLF at:
- Design Shanghai from 19th to 22nd March 2026 at Shanghai Exhibition Centre, China.
- Time to Watches from 14th to 19th April 2026 at Villa Sarasin, Geneva, Switzerland.
- Tokyo Design Lifestyle Week from 24th to 26th June 2026 at Tokyo Big Sight, Japan.
- Singapore Internal Jewelry Expo from 9th to 12th July at Sands Expo & Convention Centre, Singapore.
- Hong Kong Watch & Clock Fair from 1st to 5th September at Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre, Hong Kong.
As WOLF accelerates its growth in this dynamic market, the brand invites media and industry partners to explore the vision behind this expansion. Exclusive interview opportunities are available with Simon Wolf, offering a unique perspective on the company's over 190-year-old heritage, its strategic direction in Asia, and the meticulous craftsmanship that defines every piece.
To request an interview: marketing@wolf1834.com.
Meet WOLF:
WOLF's global sales teams will be available to introduce customers to the story of WOLF, the over 190-year-old fifth-generation family-owned brand, to show WOLF's latest collections and discuss a recommended product assortment for their store.
To make an appointment contact: sales@wolf1834.com.
PRESS & MARKETING:
Meet with marketing to discover WOLF's essential retailer asset packs, which contain an invaluable mix of marketing materials for retailers to promote WOLF to their customers.
For marketing or press appointments: marketing@wolf1834.com.
PRESS ASSETS:
For e-commerce, lifestyle images and editorial copy, please contact marketing for further content: marketing@wolf1834.com.
Hashtag: #WOLF
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
THE BRAND
Since 1834, WOLF has been crafting timeless designs that bring together quality, innovation, and sustainability. With over 190 years of expertise, WOLF create handmade pieces designed to last a lifetime, protecting what matters most to you. Committed to protecting the planet, WOLF proudly holds the Positive Luxury Butterfly Mark, ensuring every choice we make reflects care for both your legacy and the environment.
PROTECT YOUR LEGACY
WOLF | www.wolf1834.com | marketing@wolf1834.com
WOLF