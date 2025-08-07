U.S. President Donald Trump announced new tariffs of up to 41% on goods imported from dozens of countries, again citing emergency powers he says he is using to shrink the country's trade deficits with many of its trade partners.

Here are the new adjusted reciprocal tariff rates levied on U.S. importers, which will take effect on August 7, listed in alphabetical order by country of origin.

Afghanistan 15%

Algeria 30%

Angola 15%

Bangladesh 20%

Bolivia 15%

Bosnia and Herzegovina 30%

Botswana 15%

Brazil 10%

Brunei 25%

Cambodia 19%

Cameroon 15%

Chad 15%

Costa Rica 15%

Côte d`Ivoire 15%

Democratic Republic of the 15%

Congo Ecuador 15%

European Union 0%–15%

Equatorial Guinea 15%

Falkland Islands 10%

Fiji 15%

Ghana 15%

Guyana 15%

Iceland 15%

India 25%

Indonesia 19%

Iraq 35%

Israel 15%

Japan 15%

Jordan 15%

Kazakhstan 25%

Laos 40%

Lesotho 15%

Libya 30%

Liechtenstein 15%

Madagascar 15%

Malawi 15%

Malaysia 19%

Mauritius 15%

Moldova 25%

Mozambique 15%

Myanmar (Burma) 40%

Namibia 15%

Nauru 15%

New Zealand 15%

Nicaragua 18%

Nigeria 15%

North Macedonia 15%

Norway 15%

Pakistan 19%

Papua New Guinea 15%

Philippines 19%

Serbia 35%

South Africa 30%

South Korea 15%

Sri Lanka 20%

Switzerland 39%

Syria 41%

Taiwan 20%

Thailand 19%

Trinidad and Tobago 15%

Tunisia 25%

Turkey 15%

Uganda 15%

United Kingdom 10%

Vanuatu 15%

Venezuela 15%

Vietnam 20%

Zambia 15%

Zimbabwe 15%

Imports from certain countries, such as Brazil and India, are facing additional tariffs that build upon the reciprocal tariffs. These are the additional tariffs. Brazil 40% India 25% (Compiled by Jonathan Allen; Additional reporting by Christy Santhosh; Editing by Jamie Freed and Tasim Zahid)