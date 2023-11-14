As one of the leading restaurant groups in Hong Kong, TJI has rapidly expanded its network to over 200 stores across various markets, including Mainland China, Singapore and Japan, with plans to enter the Australian and the Philippine markets through joint venture and/or franchising arrangements. The Group's portfolio of distinguished brands includes TamJai Yunnan Mixian (譚仔雲南米線), TamJai SamGor Mixian (譚仔三哥米線), and the addition of the Japanese udon brand, Marugame Seimen, through franchise in Hong Kong. With highly standardised operations, an innovative spirit and an efficient management model, TJI is committed to providing customers with a quality yet affordable dining experience while ambitiously expanding its footprints across the globe. The Group has been listed on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (stock code: 02217.HK) since October 2021.

© Press Release 2023

Disclaimer: The contents of this press release was provided from an external third party provider. This website is not responsible for, and does not control, such external content. This content is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither this website nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this press release.

The press release is provided for informational purposes only. The content does not provide tax, legal or investment advice or opinion regarding the suitability, value or profitability of any particular security, portfolio or investment strategy. Neither this website nor our affiliates shall be liable for any errors or inaccuracies in the content, or for any actions taken by you in reliance thereon. You expressly agree that your use of the information within this article is at your sole risk.

To the fullest extent permitted by applicable law, this website, its parent company, its subsidiaries, its affiliates and the respective shareholders, directors, officers, employees, agents, advertisers, content providers and licensors will not be liable (jointly or severally) to you for any direct, indirect, consequential, special, incidental, punitive or exemplary damages, including without limitation, lost profits, lost savings and lost revenues, whether in negligence, tort, contract or any other theory of liability, even if the parties have been advised of the possibility or could have foreseen any such damages.