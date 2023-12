NEW DELHI, INDIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 12 December 2023 - Novo Nordisk Global Business Services (GBS), OneMagnify, Novo Nordisk India, Bi3 Technologies, and MoneyGram have been ranked as the top 5 best places to work in India for 2023 according to the annual prestigious 'Best Places to Work' certification program. Best Places to Work is an international certification program, considered the 'Platinum Standard' in identifying and recognizing top workplaces around the world, providing employers the opportunity to learn more about the engagement and the satisfaction of their employees and honour those who deliver an outstanding work experience with the highest standards regarding working conditions.Novo Nordisk GBS secured the top position followed by Onemagnify, a multidisciplinary marketing and communications company. Novo Nordisk, an affiliate of the global pharma company came in the third position, followed by Bi3 Technologies and MoneyGram. The key factors that differentiated these Best Employers included their marked willingness and agility to encourage diverse ideas and implement new initiatives to ultimately enhance the employee experience.Despite the challenges faced globally around employee turnover and declining engagement levels, the average level of engagement of the top-performing companies in India is 82% and this is something to be proud of. These companies succeeded in creating an engaging culture that prioritizes employees' voices, values, and performanceEvery year in India, the program partners with many organizations, across different industries, to help them measure, benchmark, and improve their HR practices, and use data-driven insights to add value, enhance agility, and increase organizational effectiveness.For more information about the program, please visit www.bestplacestoworkfor.org Hashtag: #BestPlacestoWork

