The Marketing Society and Ekimetrics Launch ‘The CMO Tension Report’

www.marketingsociety.com The Marketing Society is the influential global community that expands perspectives on what marketers can achieve, founded in 1959, in a pub as a not-for-profit organisation. Since then, we have grown to become a highly influential community of marketing leaders around the world, with hubs in England (HQ), Scotland, Hong Kong, Singapore, United Arab Emirates and New York. Connecting the brightest voices in marketing to unlock the best of each other through accelerated growth, actionable inspiration, and influential connections. At a time when marketers have never been more crucial as the people-centric growth engine of business, we recognise their essential role amid complexity and change. By bringing together marketing's brightest voices, we help them do well, do good and feel good whilst collectively elevating marketing's influence and impact. We are for marketers who mean business. That's why The Marketing Society exists, to unite global change leaders to accelerate responsible business growth. Together, we achieve more. Through the connections of our 3,000+ Membership community, a world-class programme of events, ground-breaking professional development programmes, prestigious Awards scheme, publications, and insightful content, we help empower our members to lead success in their organisations and add value to customers and society, leading the conversation in businesses and the industry.

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