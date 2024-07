SHANGHAI, CHINA - Media OutReach Newswire - 23 July 2024 - On July 6, the inaugural "Shanghai Summer" International Consumption Season officially kicked off, welcoming global travelers to enjoy a spectacular summer at the Bund.Shanghai is a key gateway for international travelers, with 2.035 million foreign visitors entering through its ports from January to June this year, about 2.8 times more than the same period last year. Currently, Shanghai ranks second among global cities in the concentration of international retailers, with a 98% coverage rate of top international brands. This season will offer a variety of summer activities and high-quality experiences for both domestic and international tourists.Running until mid-October, "Shanghai Summer" features over a hundred high-quality events, including concerts, music festivals, cultural performances, art exhibitions, and major sports events. Notable events include:Eight global partners, including China Mobile, China Telecom, China Eastern Airlines, Bailian Group, Jinjiang International, Ctrip, Marriott International, and Cathay Pacific, have launched thoughtful initiatives to enhance visitor experiences. China Mobile and China Telecom offer short-term internet cards. China Eastern Airlines has introduced multi-trip flight passes and discounted tickets. Bailian Group is distributing gift cards and shopping vouchers, while Jinjiang International Group offers significant discounts at their Shanghai stores.On the summer solstice, Shanghai launched a global recruitment for "Shanghai Summer Ambassadors." The first group of ambassadors, including Scott, a travel photography blogger from England, are set to explore and share Shanghai's summer stories from unique perspectives.This summer, Shanghai invites global visitors to embark on culinary journeys, savor cultural feasts, enjoy fashion trips, and experience the city's unique charm. Endless excitement awaits!Video: https://youtu.be/PIHiP-Ur5LE Hashtag: #ShanghaiSummer

