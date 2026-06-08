Debut of In-house Developed Products, Including Dharma AI-Agent and All-in-one Digital Terminals
The Most Ven. Phrabrahmapundit Visits the Booth and Commends Tech-driven Dharma Propagation
During the event, The Most Ven. Phrabrahmapundit paid a special visit to NetDragon's exhibition stand to inspect Dharma AI-Agent in detail and spoke highly of the company's innovative achievements in advancing Dharma dissemination through digital technology.
Mi Xiong, CEO of the Thailand National Digital Buddhism Innovation & Research Center and General Manager of NetDragon's Digital Life Education Division, remarked in an interview: "Following Thailand's 2023–2037 Buddhist development roadmap, we help its Supreme Sangha Council deliver national digital Buddhism plans and launched the country's first official digital Buddhism center setting Theravada digital standards. Through UN Vesak, we'll cooperate with global Buddhist groups, upgrade Dharma AI-Agent and AI meditation tools to ease scripture promotion and advance Buddhist modernization and globalization, boosting cross-cultural communication and global sustainability."
The harmonious integration of technological advancement and Buddhist humanistic philosophy perfectly embodies this year's conference theme: The Role of Buddhist Wisdom in Advancing Global Sustainable Development and Building a Shared Future for Mankind.
Virtual Tour of Wat Prayoon：https://www.thaidigitaltemple.com/digital/map/buddhism/newTemp/
Online Donations for Wat Prayoon：
https://www.thaidigitaltemple.com/digital/lamp/buddhism/newTemp
Hashtag: #DigitalBuddhism
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