For more than 40 years, SK-II has touched the lives of millions of women around the world through skin and life transformation. The fascinating story behind SK-II began with a quest to understand why elderly sake brewers had wrinkled faces, but extraordinarily soft and youthful-looking hands. These hands were in constant contact with the sake fermentation process. It took years of research for scientists to isolate SK-II's iconic ingredient PITERA™, a naturally-derived skincare ingredient crafted from a proprietary yeast fermentation process exclusive to SK-II. Since then, SK-II with PITERA™ has become a special secret shared by celebrities all over the world such as Haruka Ayase, Tangwei, and MINA of global girl group TWICE. For the latest news and in-depth information, please visit http://www.sk-ii.com . About PITERA™ Iconic and exclusive to SK-II, PITERA™ is a naturally derived "miracle" skincare ingredient crafted from a proprietary yeast fermentation process that only SK-II owns. Packed with over 50 micro-nutrients – vitamins, amino acids, minerals and organic acids – the unique composition of PITERA™ harnesses the vital force of nature and is one that can't be achieved artificially or synthetically. PITERA™ resembles skin's Natural Moisturizing Factors. Skin recognizes and welcomes it, allowing it to be absorbed quickly and deeply into your skin delivering all goodness.

