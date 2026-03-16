Scenic Group is an Australin founded company, celebrating 40 Years of Innovation in 2026. It has redefined luxury travel, creating the new benchmark, intimate yacht experiences, and meticulously curated land journeys. It has received global acclaim for its award-winning luxury Ocean & River cruises, with a portfolio of strong global brands – Scenic Luxury Cruises & Tours, Emerald Cruises & Tours. Scenic Group delivers transformative experiences that provide unparalleled access to the world's most breathtaking destinations across all seven continents and over 100 countries. As Scenic Group celebrates 40 years of pioneering luxury travel, this new chapter underscores its enduring commitment to innovation and craftsmanship. The company's four decades of expertise ensures that every journey – whether on river, ocean, or land – brings moments of wonder and creates memories that last a lifetime. Emerald Cruises & Tours continues to expand its fleet of innovative ships on Europe and Asia's rivers and coastlines of the Mediterranean, Caribbean and beyond. Emerald Azzurra and Emerald Sakara will be joined by Emerald Kaia in 2026, further enhancing luxury yacht cruising with itineraries across the Mediterranean, Adriatic, Caribbean and Central America, Seychelles and Indian Ocean. From 2028, Scenic Group will further enrich its ultraluxury portfolio with the launch of Scenic Ikon, the new Scenic Discovery Yacht designed to take guests deeper into remarkable regions including the Mediterranean and Antarctica, with state-of-the-art technology, immersive exploration, and the hallmark Scenic all-inclusive ultra-luxury experience. Additionally, Emerald Astra, debuting in 2026 as the 10th Emerald Star-Ship in the river fleet, will elevate Emerald's renowned river cruising experience. Looking ahead to 2027, the 11th Emerald Star-Ship, Emerald Lumi, will mark the brand's first sailing on the Seine River, offering roundtrip cruises from Paris. The fleet will further grow with Emerald Raiya (2027) and Emerald Xara (2028), offering new boutique superyacht itineraries in warm-water destinations.

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