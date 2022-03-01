PARIS — Saudi Arabia and France agreed to establish a joint working mechanism between the two countries to provide support to Lebanese people.



The agreement came during talks between Foreign Minister Prince Faisal Bin Farhan and his French counterpart Jean-Yves Le Drian here on Monday.



The two agreed on financing several humanitarian projects in Lebanon, which includes financing some of the international NGOs' activities who are working for relief in Lebanon.



Prince Faisal and Le Drian have concluded a Saudi-France joint agreement to finance several initial humanitarian aid to help Lebanon' people.



The joint cooperation includes providing direct assistance to many hospitals and primary health care centers in Lebanon.



This is in addition to raising the level of health care to combat the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as some basic educational facilities.



The cooperation will also include financing the organizations that are working to distribute infant formula and food to the most affected groups.



The Saudi-French joint cooperation will establish a joint working mechanism agreed upon between the two sides to provide support to the Lebanese people and to finance some of the international NGOs' activities that are working for relief in Lebanon.



During the meeting, the two counterparts discussed bilateral coordination between the Kingdom and France on the latest developments in Lebanon and the suffering of its people from difficult conditions and severe economic and humanitarian crises.



Prince Faisal and Le Drian also exchanged discussions on the Iranian nuclear dossier, and they agreed on the importance of any agreement reached in preventing Iran from developing or acquiring a nuclear weapon.



This is in addition to the necessity of continuing coordination to face and confront the challenges of the Iranian acquisition and to enhance regional security.



Prince Faisal and Le Drian also discussed the developments of the current Ukrainian crisis.



The two sides stressed the need to support efforts to reach a comprehensive political solution to the Yemeni crisis, and the efforts of the UN Special Envoy to Yemen.



The solution must be in accordance with the provisions of the Gulf initiative, in addition to its implementation mechanisms, the comprehensive national dialogue outcomes and the relevant Security Council resolutions, including Resolution 2216.



Le Drian confirmed that France supports the Saudi peace initiative that was presented on March 22, 2021. He also reiterated, France's unequivocal condemnation of the attacks launched by the Houthi militia with ballistic missiles and drones.



The two counterparts reviewed many other key aspects of Saudi-French relations and ways of enhancing them in various fields through which they serve the interests of both countries



Additionally, the two sides discussed the most prominent regional and international developments, and the efforts that have been made to support the pillars of security and stability.



The meeting was attended by Saudi Arabia's Ambassador to France Fahd Bin Mayouf Al-Ruwaili and the Director General of the Office of the Foreign Minister Abdul Rahman Al-Daoud.

