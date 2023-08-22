OmniFoods, the food innovation arm under Green Monday Holdings, is a global leading plant-based food company. The OmniFoods' brand ranges from OMNI Pork, Seafood, Beef & Chicken to OMNI Chef solutions like Appetisers & Entrees, with a goal to make food for all people and all cuisines. With R&D in Canada and distribution network in over 20 markets, OmniFoods' products have received various international awards & accolades – OMNI Mince and OMNI Luncheon were awarded a One-star Great Taste Award in 2021, and OMNI Golden Fillet received the Silver Quality Award in the Monde Selection 2022 and voted as the best Vegan fish by PETA UK. OMNI Tuna received the Gold Award for ''Best Vegan Fish'' in UK's No.1 vegan magazine, Vegan Food & Living's Product Awards 2023.

