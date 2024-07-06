New World® Hotels & Resorts is part of Rosewood Hotel Group, one of the world's leading global lifestyle and hospitality management groups. New World Hotels & Resorts is comprised of upper-upscale hotels and resorts with a primary focus on gateways and getaway locations in Greater China and other markets in Asia. Each New World property is committed to delivering modern and genuine Asian hospitality experiences for modern leisure travellers and locals, through food, design and communities. Our properties strive to deliver positive impact by adopting sustainable practices and actively fulfilling the group's commitment to social responsibility. The brand manages a collection of 15 properties located in China, The Philippines and Vietnam. Across all properties there are more than 300+ rooms offering a full range of convenient amenities and services, including a variety of restaurants, business services, flexible meeting facilities, Residence Club executive floors and recreational options. For more information, please visit newworldhotels.com .

