Founded in 1854, Motul is a world-class French company with a global footprint, specialising in high-tech engine lubricants for two-wheelers, cars, heavy-duty vehicles, and industrial applications via Motul Tech. Renowned for its product quality and innovation, Motul introduced the world's first 100% synthetic multi-grade lubricant, the Motul 300V. Over the years, Motul has become a trusted supplier to many motorsport teams and Original Equipment Manufacturers, maintaining its status as a key partner in prestigious international racing competitions such as the Dakar Rally, 24 Hours of Le Mans, and MotoGP™. In 2000, Motul established its Asia Pacific headquarters in Singapore, cementing its commitment to provide top-notch products in the region. Today, Motul's presence spans 17 countries across Asia Pacific, with a focus on lubricant technology, meticulously tailored to the region's diverse climate and driving conditions. With three major manufacturing facilities and two research and development centres strategically located in Asia Pacific, Motul delivers cutting-edge solutions that meet the unique needs of this dynamic market. Motul's comprehensive product range also includes solutions for everyday car use, such as the 8100, H-tech, RBF series, ATF, CVTF, and DCTF, ensuring optimal performance and reliability for consumers. By continually investing in research and development, Motul remains at the forefront of lubricant innovation, driving excellence and sustainability in every market it serves. For more information, visit www.motul.com .

