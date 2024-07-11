The Guests-of-Honor included Mr. Joseph Chan Ho Lim, JP, Under Secretary for Financial Services and the Treasury; Dr. Bernard Chan Pak Li, JP, Under Secretary for Commerce and Economic Development; Mr. Sung Man Hei, Managing Director of Metro Broadcast Corporation Limited; Mr. Steven Ma Chun Wai, Chief Operating Officer of Metro Broadcast Corporation Limited; Mr. Stanley Kong, Executive Director of BNI Hong Kong & Macau, China and Ms. Stella Yung, Executive Director of BNI Hong Kong & Macau, China. They were joined by members of the esteemed judging panel to officiate the opening ceremony. Ms. Lilian Cheong Man Lei, JP, Under Secretary for Innovation, Technology and Industry was invited to deliver a speech to congratulate the Top 100 winners. The event also brought together BNI Hong Kong members, other distinguished entrepreneurs, and professionals to gather, exchange ideas, share experiences, and spark new thinking for the market.
The "Top 100 Business Awards" aimed to recognize the outstanding performers in Hong Kong's top 10 industries: "Medical, Health & Sports", "Construction & Environmental Hygiene", "Professional & Corporate Services", "Finance, Investment & Real Estate", "Information Technology & Innovation", "Education & Training", "Lifestyle & Family Services", "Food & Beverage", "Distributors & Factories", and "Marketing & Exhibitions".
The winners in each of the 10 industries were selected by a distinguished judging panel. The judging panel included: Dr. Wingco Lo Kam Wing, President of The Chinese Manufacturers' Association of Hong Kong; Mr. Simon Wong Kit Lung, BBS, JP, Chairman of Quality Tourism Services Association; Mr. Simon Wong Ka Wo, BBS, JP, Honorary Chairman of Hong Kong Brand Development Council and President of Hong Kong Federation of Restaurants and Related Trades; Ir. Ho Chi-Shing, Chairman of the Hong Kong Quality Assurance Agency; Mr. Gary Yeung Man Yui, President of Hong Kong Smart City Consortium; Dr. Michael Chan Yue Kwong, Honorary Chairman of the Marketing Institute of Hong Kong; Dr. John Leung Wai Keung, Director of Institute of Continuing and Professional Education, Hang Seng University; Ir. Dr. Cary Chan, MH, JP, Honorary Advisor, Asia Energy Studies Centre and Mr. Stanley Kong, Executive Director of BNI Hong Kong & Macau, China.
The judging panel conducted a rigorous and fair assessment based on five criteria, including "Tradition meets innovation", "Market Share", "Customer Satisfaction", "Lifelong Learning" and "Positive Attitude towards the Industry", with each category accounting for 20% of the total score. The winners were truly deserving of this prestigious honor, having excelled across these critical performance areas.
The forum, themed "Co-creating: Enhancing the Development and Competitiveness of Hong Kong's Ten Industries", was organized and steered by China Construction Bank (Asia). Several prominent business leaders were invited to share their successful stories, including insights on how to "co-create" and "elevate" their companies to new heights of success and competitiveness. The speakers at the forum included Mr. Allbert Chuang Ka Pun, Vice President of The Chinese Manufacturers' Association of Hong Kong (CMA); Dr. Michael Chan Yue Kwong, Honorary Chairman of the Marketing Institute of Hong Kong; Mr. Simon Wong Ka Wo, BBS, JP, Honorary Chairman of Hong Kong Brand Development Council and President of Hong Kong Federation of Restaurants and Related Trades; and Mr. Vincent Tsui, Chief Investment Strategist, Private Banking Division, China Construction Bank (Asia). The audience benefitted a lot from their sharing and insights.
As an international business networking organization, BNI aims to build connections and transform business models. Over the years, it has helped companies and professionals across more than a dozen industries to expand their business opportunities. With over 5,000 active members in Hong Kong and Macau, BNI has emerged as a major driving force in Hong Kong's business development.
Metro Broadcast Corporation and BNI, both sharing a common philosophy, collaborated to launch the "Top 100 Business Awards". The objective was to promote the development of 10 key industries in Hong Kong and the Greater Bay Area. The awards also recognized BNI's member organizations and professionals for their efforts in innovation, transformation and breakthrough amidst the challenges faced in Hong Kong and the Greater Bay Area. It provided a platform for the winners to share their successful experiences, strategies, and their contributions to their respective industries and the community.
After a rigorous evaluation by the 9-member judging panel, 86 companies across 10 categories were awarded the "Top 100 Business Awards 2024". The list of winners is provided below:
"Professional & Corporate Services" Category:
- Chief Happiness Officer Association Limited
- Lucky Champ Ltd.
- Wan Yeung Hau & Co.
- Gallant Biotechnology Limited
- Million Trustful CPA Limited
- Proreg Intellectual Property Consulting Limited
- Epro Techsoft Ltd.
- We Boosting Consulting Limited
- Fundmax Consultant Limited
- Sino-Bridge China Consulting Ltd.
- 369 Co-op Town Limited
- Life Harmony International Limited
- One Step Ahead Advisory Limited
- Harry Chan, General Practice Surveyor
- Tony P.H. Leung, CPA (Practising)
- Paul Kam Ching Chan, PAUL K.C. CHAN & PARTNERS
"Construction & Environmental Hygiene" Category:
- VIEWCO Building Services & Engineering Company Limited
- Branding Works
- Infinite Engineering HK Limited
- Vision Interior Design Limited
- Centre Faith Global Company Limited
- Helix Contracting Limited
- Brockhouse Asia Company Limited
"Finance, Investment & Real Estate" Category:
- Emperio Group
- Red Sun Capital Limited
- BBMSL Limited
- Westart Limited
"Information Technology & Innovation" Category
- SquareDog Robotics Limited
- Evergreen Silver Tsunami Marketing Limited
- HK Mall Limited
- Guardman Products Limited
- Egogo Holdings Limited
- Tronico Technology Company Limited
- Taxieco New World Limited
"Medical, Health & Sports" Category
- Han-Fang Chinese Medicine Company Limited
- Phoelia (Far East) Co. Ltd.
- HQ Hair Therapy Limited
- AJC investment Ltd.
- VCARE International Medical Limited
- Dr Bertram Hair Transplant
- Winhorizon Ltd.
- Berlin Optical
- Go Share Health Nutrigenomics Limited
- BodyVStore Limited
- Lumas Hairlab
- Me Paincare Limited
- Dr. Marco Kong, Ph.D. Optometrist (Part 1)
"Food & Catering" Category:
- Lei Yue Mun Shiu Heung Yuen Ltd.
- Farm House
- Golden Lilies Banquet Hall
- Ancient Wines Ltd.
- Sun Fat Heung Food Products Limited
- Fruit n Food Limited
- Wah Yuen Chiu Chow Cuisine
- Charming International (HK) Group Limited
- Yue Po Engineering Company Ltd.
- Golden Source Global Ltd.
- VEG Concepts Ltd. – Woodlands
"Distributors & Manufacturers" Category:
- Wing Wai Packaging & Printing Company Limited
- Champs Motor Dealer Co. Ltd.
- Prime Auto Parts & Supplies Ltd.
- Healthy Giant Limited
- Shang Healthcare Limited
- Exolution Ltd.
- Daitima Skin Care Products Limited
"Lifestyle & Family Services" Category:
- Violets Jewellery Company
- Thanksgiving Life Limited
- Tong Fook Undertakers Company
- Tai Pan Row Tailors Ltd.
- Attilio Fine Jewelry Company Limited
- One Flower Design and Craft Limited
"Education & Training" Category:
- Healthymind Parents Academy Limited
- MiQ Image Co. Ltd.
- HKNS Learning System Limited
- 10X Growth Academy Limited
- NG Music Academy Limited
"Marketing & Exhibition" Category
- Wai's Mask Illusion Entertainment Company
- Baobab Tree Event Management Company Limited
- Summery Creation Limited
- The Fox Creation Company Limited
- Sky Region Production Limited
- Nirvana E Commerce Company
- Travel Club HK Limited
- TexWood (HK) Media
- KaChick
- Maxi Communications Ltd
