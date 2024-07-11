The Guests-of-Honor of the inaugural “Top 100 Business Awards” included Mr. Joseph Chan Ho Lim, JP, Under Secretary for Financial Services and the Treasury; Dr. Bernard Chan Pak Li, JP, Under Secretary for Commerce and Economic Development; Mr. Sung Man Hei, Managing Director of Metro Broadcast Corporation Limited; Mr. Steven Ma Chun Wai, Chief Operating Officer of Metro Broadcast Corporation Limited, Mr. Stanley Kong, Executive Director of BNI Hong Kong & Macau, China and Ms. Stella Yung, Executive Director of BNI Hong Kong & Macau, China. They were joined by members of the esteemed judging panel and the winning companies to officiate the opening ceremony.

Ms. Lilian Cheong Man Lei, JP, Under Secretary for Innovation, Technology and Industry, was invited to deliver congratulatory remarks to the Top 100 award recipients. She was joined by Mr. Sung Man Hei, Managing Director; Mr. Steven Ma Chun Wai, Chief Operating Officer and Mr. Anthony Leung, General Manager of Business and Market Development from Metro Broadcast Corporation Limited, as well as Mr. Stanley Kong, Executive Director of BNI Hong Kong & Macau, China; Ms. Stella Yung, Executive Director of BNI Hong Kong & Macau, China; Mr. Lion Lai, Provincial Director for Guangdong, China, BNI and Ms. Cecily Huang, Provincial Director for Guangdong, China, BNI and their team members for group photo taking.

