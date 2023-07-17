Founded in January 1998, FIM is a private community culinary school recognised by Ministry of Higher Education (MOHE) Malaysia. Its primary vision is to train students to become professionals in the food industry. FIM has successfully produced thousands of graduates in the field of culinary, pastry & bakery, food service management as well as hotel and tourism.

Mahsuri is committed to creating tasty convenience for consumers, making cooking fun and easy, offering a range of sauces that are Halal and made in Malaysia. Mahsuri's sauces have been available to the Malaysian public since the late 1990s, when Malaysia was undergoing a booming period of growth. Through laborious efforts and countless trials and tribulations, Mahsuri successfully brought together expertise, modern manufacturing technology and fine Malaysian Halal recipes in offering effortless cooking for Malaysians – the blueprint for Mahsuri's success in Malaysia today. Mahsuri has created a range of convenient sauces to help Malaysian cook easy meals at home. But the story does not stop there. It is now time to expand beyond Malaysia, to bring uniquely Malaysian flavours and sauces Halal-certified sauces to the world.

