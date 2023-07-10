From left to right; Dennis Tan Yik Kuan, Managing Director of iFAST Capital Sdn Bhd. Lee Sook Yee, Chief Investment Officer of Kenanga Investors Berhad

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA - Media OutReach - 10 July 2023 - Kenanga Investors Berhad has received three prestigious awards at theThe("KGFS2"),("KSGOF") and the("KSOGF") have won the, and theawards respectively.This marks KGFS2 and KSGOF's second consecutive wins in their respective categories. This achievement serves as a testament to the firm's unwavering commitment to delivering outstanding investment solutions and solidifies its prominent position as a leader in the field.The firm adopts both a top-down and bottom-up research in portfolio construction. "After deciding on the asset allocation including invested and cash levels, the portfolio is constructed based on sector and stock selection. High conviction stocks are given higher allocation in the portfolio unless there is a liquidity constraint", says Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer, Datuk Wira Ismitz Matthew De Alwis. He explains that during periods of higher volatilities, the investment team may tactically scale back equity exposure to stay defensive."As we navigate the current market conditions, characterised by potential volatility and the Federal Reserve's focus on combating inflation, our investment strategy remains prudent," commented Datuk Wira De Alwis. "We will adopt a balanced approach with regard to market and sector positioning. While domestic fundamentals and valuation remain supportive, the market might still be affected by global risk events. Sector-wise, we continue to favour the consumer and industrials sector. We have also observed trading opportunities in the oil & gas sector while we adopt a buy on weakness stance for the tech sector as the key beneficiary of long-term growth trends".The KSGOF fund has achieved impressive returns of 154.46% since inception, outperforming its benchmark of 71.71%. Similarly, the KGFS2 fund has demonstrated sustainable performance, delivering returns of 49.53% against a benchmark of 46.06% since inception while KSOGF has shown commendable returns of 9.90% compared to a benchmark of 4.95% since inception, illustrating its ability to generate consistent growth over the long term.Datuk Wira De Alwis explains that the firm remains committed to offering investors a wide range of diversification options, as evidenced by the latest addition to its product line-up, the. "The Fund aims to cater to investors seeking a regular stream of income, specifically targeting those with a medium to short-term investment horizon by investing in The U.S. Dollar Fund, providing investors with exposure to the U.S. dollar and its potential returns. The Fund's performance will be benchmarked against the Maybank USD Overnight Deposit Rate and has an initial investment amount of USD50,000".The FSMOne Recommended Unit Trust Awards honours the unit trusts that make it to the Recommended Unit Trust list of the year. Each fund is evaluated based on performance, risk and other factors such as consistency in the fund manager's investment approach, the departure of key personnel as well as the stability of the management team.For more information about Kenanga Investors, please visit www.kenangainvestors.com.my Hashtag: #Kenanga

We provide investment solutions ranging from collective investment schemes, portfolio management services, and alternative investments for retail, corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients via a multi-distribution network.



The Hong Kong-based Asia Asset Management's 2023 Best of the Best Awards awarded KIB under the following categories, Malaysia Best Impact Investing Manager, Malaysia Best Equity Manager, Malaysia CEO of the Year, Malaysia Best House for Alternatives and Malaysia Most Improved Fund House.



At the Refinitiv Lipper Fund Awards Malaysia 2023, KIB won overall best Mixed Assets - Malaysia Pension Funds Group award for the fourth time. Accompanying this were individual fund wins awarded to:





The Asset Benchmark Research has ranked KIB as Highly Commended on its list of 'Top Investment Houses' in theAt the, we received the "Sustainable Products" award for our launch of sustainable products, which cover the Kenanga Sustainability Series – a suite of multi-asset class products rooted in sustainability considerations to advance long-term financial growth for investors and to generate social and financial value for surrounding communities. The award also recognised the first SRI-qualified high yield bond fund in Malaysia, the Kenanga Sustainability Series: High Yield Bond Fund.Thenamed Kenanga Growth Fund Series 2 as "Sector Equity – Malaysia Focused", Kenanga Shariah Growth Opportunities Fund as "Sector Equity - Malaysia Small to Medium Companies (Islamic)" and Kenanga Shariah OnePRS Growth Fund as "Private Retirement Scheme – Growth (Islamic)".For the sixth consecutive year, KIB was affirmed an investment manager rating ofby Malaysian Rating Corporation Berhad, since first rated in 2017. The IMR rating on KIB reflects the fund management company's well-established investment processes and sound risk management practices. During the first half of 2021, KIB's 20 largest unit trust funds outperformed its benchmarks for the one-year, three-year and five-year periods

Kenanga