StarWorld Hotel, Galaxy Entertainment Group's (GEG) first five-star flagship hotel, is located in the heart of Macau's business and entertainment hub on the Macau Peninsula. The iconic 39-storey hotel is famed for its distinctly Asian characteristics of intelligence, experience and innovation and its star-rated quality in hospitality, entertainment, accommodation and dining. Opened in 2006, StarWorld Hotel is the hub to see everything the city has to offer, and it appeals to tourists from all over the world. Renowned for its ultra-high levels of personal services to guests, StarWorld has won numerous prestigious awards including the 5-Star Diamond Award from the American Academy of Hospitality Sciences, the Top 100 Hotels of China designation from the China Hotel Industry Summit, the Top 10 Glamorous Hotels of China designation from the China Hotel Starlight Awards, the Supreme Award for the Most Glamorous Hotel of Asia from the Golden Horse Awards of China Hotels and the "Top Class Comfort Hotels" from Michelin Guide Hong Kong & Macau from 2014 to 2020. For more information, please visit www.starworldmacau.com .

Disclaimer: The contents of this press release was provided from an external third party provider. This website is not responsible for, and does not control, such external content. This content is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither this website nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this press release.

The press release is provided for informational purposes only. The content does not provide tax, legal or investment advice or opinion regarding the suitability, value or profitability of any particular security, portfolio or investment strategy. Neither this website nor our affiliates shall be liable for any errors or inaccuracies in the content, or for any actions taken by you in reliance thereon. You expressly agree that your use of the information within this article is at your sole risk.

To the fullest extent permitted by applicable law, this website, its parent company, its subsidiaries, its affiliates and the respective shareholders, directors, officers, employees, agents, advertisers, content providers and licensors will not be liable (jointly or severally) to you for any direct, indirect, consequential, special, incidental, punitive or exemplary damages, including without limitation, lost profits, lost savings and lost revenues, whether in negligence, tort, contract or any other theory of liability, even if the parties have been advised of the possibility or could have foreseen any such damages.