From now until 28 December 2023 (the "Campaign Period"), participants can join the "Care We On Health Challenge" (the "Campaign") through the WhatsApp link ( https://bit.ly/45Aqayg ) of the Campaign. Participants will instantly receive the multiple-choice question ("Weekly Question") related to physical and mental wellness, Hong Kong Life will automatically send out the Weekly Question to participants via WhatsApp on every Friday. Participants may answer each Weekly Question within the designated time frame. The first 200 participants who answer the Weekly Question will be entitled to a HKD20 eCoupon, and those who participate continuously for 10 weeks will have a chance to win a total of HKD200 eCoupons.
Mr. Jonathan Ko, Chief Marketing Officer of Hong Kong Life, said, "Hong Kong Life launched its official WhatsApp Official Account in this September. We are now attempting to incorporate game elements into the WhatsApp platform by introducing the 'Care We On Health Challenge', which combines simple Q&A sessions with instant rewards, providing our participants with a brand-new gaming experience. Through the health tips and rewards offered by the campaign, we hope to encourage participants to establish a healthy lifestyle in long term and embark on a healthy journey together with Hong Kong Life."
Timeline of「Care We On Health Challenge」
| Week
| Start Date
(Every Friday)
| Deadline
(Every Thursday at 11:59 pm)
| 1st week
| 20 October 2023 (12:00 noon)
| 26 October 2023
| 2nd week
| 27 October 2023
| 2 November 2023
| 3rd week
| 3 November 2023
| 9 November 2023
| 4th week
| 10 November 2023
| 16 November 2023
| 5th week
| 17 November 2023
| 23 November 2023
| 6th week
| 24 November 2023
| 30 November 2023
| 7th week
| 1 December 2023
| 7 December 2023
| 8th week
| 8 December 2023
| 14 December 2023
| 9th week
| 15 December 2023
| 21 December 2023
| 10th week
| 22 December 2023
| 28 December 2023
"Care We On Health Challenge" is subject to the terms & conditions ( https://bit.ly/3QnUAzg ).
About Hong Kong Life
Established in 2001, Hong Kong Life Insurance Limited ("Hong Kong Life") was founded by five local financial institutions including Asia Insurance Company Limited, Chong Hing Bank Limited, CMB Wing Lung Bank Limited, OCBC Bank (Hong Kong) Limited and Shanghai Commercial Bank Limited, which laid their foundations and have been serving people in Hong Kong for more than 50 years in average. Through our extensive network of around 130 distribution points comprising Chong Hing Bank, CMB Wing Lung Bank, OCBC Bank and Shanghai Commercial Bank, we provide a comprehensive range of insurance products and services.
