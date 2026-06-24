Hoft Interior Introduces a Bespoke Interior Showroom in Singapore

A Living Canvas for Modern Living
The space has been quietly operational for several months, initially serving as a private hub for client meetings and design development. Now, with every detail refined, Hoft Interior is inviting discerning clients, partners, and collaborators to experience the showroom, strictly by appointment.
The curated journey takes guests from soft, daylight-infused spaces into more intimate, atmospheric corners. Here, Hoft showcases its expertise through refined details: artisanal carpentry, concealed fittings, and multi-functional layouts that elevate everyday living. The result is an atmosphere of subtle luxury, timeless yet practical.
Drawing inspiration from Scandinavian interior design and Japandi calmness, combined with contemporary modern precision, the showroom embodies Hoft's brand values: clarity, craftsmanship, and restraint.
Beyond aesthetics, the space integrates smart home design features. A fully automated system allows guests to experience intuitive control of lighting, climate, and ambience — demonstrating how technology enhances modern interiors without disrupting their elegance.
Clients benefit from a richer, more confident design process. Being able to see, touch, and experience different materials and layouts at scale helps clients make faster, more intuitive choices. Whether you're planning a home renovation, commercial fit-out, or bespoke residential project, the showroom offers a chance to experience interior design in Singapore up close, making it easier to exchange ideas and build confidence in your design decisions.
"This interior showroom reinforces Hoft Interior's role as more than just designers," the spokesperson continued. "We are curators of atmosphere, storytellers of space, and advocates for interiors that are intentional, timeless, and deeply human, from understated homes to refined luxury interior design."
Visiting: By appointment only
Appointments: www.hoft.co
Hashtag: #Hoft
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Hoft
Hoft Interior Pte Ltd