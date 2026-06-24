A Living Canvas for Modern Living

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 24 June 2026 - Hoft Interior, the design studio celebrated for its intentional and timeless approach to interiors, proudly unveils its bespoke interior showroom at M38 Jalan Pemimpin #04-01, Singapore.

Hoft Interior Introduces a Bespoke Interior Showroom in Singapore
Hoft Interior Introduces a Bespoke Interior Showroom in Singapore

The space has been quietly operational for several months, initially serving as a private hub for client meetings and design development. Now, with every detail refined, Hoft Interior is inviting discerning clients, partners, and collaborators to experience the showroom, strictly by appointment.

A Living Canvas, Not a Static Display
Unlike conventional showrooms that display products in isolation, Hoft Interior's new interior showroom is conceived as a living canvas. Every corner is designed to evolve throughout the day, balancing light, texture, and proportion. Visitors are not just shown design elements; they are immersed in how these elements feel and interact within a lived-in environment.

The curated journey takes guests from soft, daylight-infused spaces into more intimate, atmospheric corners. Here, Hoft showcases its expertise through refined details: artisanal carpentry, concealed fittings, and multi-functional layouts that elevate everyday living. The result is an atmosphere of subtle luxury, timeless yet practical.

Purposeful Simplicity, Quiet Confidence
The decision to publicly highlight the showroom only now was deliberate. "Every design element speaks with quiet confidence," Hoft shared. "The showroom reflects our ethos of purposeful simplicity, calm yet distinctive, sophisticated yet approachable."

Drawing inspiration from Scandinavian interior design and Japandi calmness, combined with contemporary modern precision, the showroom embodies Hoft's brand values: clarity, craftsmanship, and restraint.

Beyond aesthetics, the space integrates smart home design features. A fully automated system allows guests to experience intuitive control of lighting, climate, and ambience — demonstrating how technology enhances modern interiors without disrupting their elegance.

Deepening Client Engagement
The bespoke interior showroom is designed to be more than a showcase; it is a workshop for exploration, dialogue, and decision-making. By situating design concepts in a tangible environment, Hoft shortens the gap between imagination and reality.

Clients benefit from a richer, more confident design process. Being able to see, touch, and experience different materials and layouts at scale helps clients make faster, more intuitive choices. Whether you're planning a home renovation, commercial fit-out, or bespoke residential project, the showroom offers a chance to experience interior design in Singapore up close, making it easier to exchange ideas and build confidence in your design decisions.

An Evolving Space for Inspiration
Hoft Interior views the showroom as an evolving platform. Future plans include rotating materials, introducing new design themes, and collaborating with partners to keep the space fresh and inspiring.

"This interior showroom reinforces Hoft Interior's role as more than just designers," the spokesperson continued. "We are curators of atmosphere, storytellers of space, and advocates for interiors that are intentional, timeless, and deeply human, from understated homes to refined luxury interior design."

Showroom Details
Location: M38 Jalan Pemimpin #04-01, Singapore
Visiting: By appointment only
Appointments: www.hoft.co


Hashtag: #Hoft




The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Hoft

Hoft Interior is a Singapore-based interior design studio dedicated to crafting purposeful, lifestyle-focused spaces that balance beauty, function, and longevity. Guided by the principles of clarity, craftsmanship, and restraint, the studio’s portfolio spans both residential and commercial spaces, delivering designs that are as meaningful as they are timeless.


Hoft Interior Pte Ltd