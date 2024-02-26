Harnesses top tech trends to help talent navigate the fast-evolving workplace and drive success of the I&T ecosystem

Talent Power Up” I&T Career Expo 2024 will provide over 3,000 job openings and upskill talent with Generative AI technology.

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 26 February 2024 - Hong Kong Science and Technology Parks Corporation (HKSTP) is organising its annual Innovation and Technology (I&T) Career Expo on 8 March 2024 under the theme of "Talent Power Up", offering talent with both tech and non-tech background a full day experience ranging from instant job matching, Generative AI workshops to leading tech enterprise showcases. The Career Expo will connect job seekers with over 3,000 opportunities in the flourishing I&T ecosystem while empowering them to tackle changes and challenges brought by Generative AI.More than 80 booths of Park companies from strategic industries including micro-electronics, AI & data, biotechnology and green tech, among others, will present a variety of openings for talent from all disciplines. Designated 1-on-1 interview zones and a "Power Hub" will be set up to expedite job matching and networking with innovators and startup founders.Strategic partners and tech gurus are coming together in hosting a series of events around Science Park. In a workshop organised by LinkedIn, experts will unravel the secret of resumes most picked by employers based on the platform's algorithm and database. Leading multinational AI companies and HKSTP professionals will arm job seekers with essential knowledge and know-how of Generative AI, as well as an exclusive forecast on how Generative AI is impacting different industries in 2024.Leading AI software companies SenseTime, Deloitte Digital, Infineon and the microelectronics startups hub HKSTP x ARROW Hardware Lab will be opening doors in demonstration of a promising career prospect."Generative AI is transforming the workplace in every possible way. Job natures are shifting from human intensive to tech intensive. With AI taking care of repetitive tasks, humans can focus on the creative and strategic aspects of tasks to optimise efficiency," said Fanny Wong, Head of Talents and Human Resources of HKSTP."As the largest I&T ecosystem in Hong Kong, HKSTP encourages people to embrace innovation through mastering the powerful tool of technology. This year, the Career Expo is devised to equip talent with AI skillsets, enhancing versatility for them to excel in any jobs," she added.Talent nurturing holds irreplaceable importance in developing Hong Kong into an international I&T hub. The annual Career Expo is amongst an array of HKSTP's initiatives in an effort to bring in new blood and foster the I&T talent pool of the city.For more details and registration, please visit: https://stp.hk/48uOsej Hashtag: #HKSTP

Hong Kong Science and Technology Parks Corporation

Hong Kong Science and Technology Parks Corporation (HKSTP) was established in 2001 with a mission to position Hong Kong as an international innovation and technology (I&T) hub. HKSTP has created a thriving I&T ecosystem supporting over 10 unicorns with more than 13,000 research professionals and around 1,700 technology companies from 26 countries and regions focused on healthtech, AI and robotics, fintech and smart city technologies.



We offer comprehensive support to attract and nurture talent, accelerate and commercialise innovation for technology ventures on their I&T journey. Our growing innovation ecosystem is built around our key locations of Hong Kong Science Park in Shatin, InnoCentre in Kowloon Tong and three modern InnoParks in Tai Po, Tseung Kwan O and Yuen Long. The three InnoParks are realising a vision of new industrialisation for Hong Kong, where sectors including advanced manufacturing, micro-electronics and biotechnology are being reimagined for a new generation of industry.



To support Hong Kong's future development and its growing demands of the I&T industry, HKSTP is actively connecting the city with Shenzhen. This aims to strengthen cross-border exchange, attract technology companies as well as talent from around the world, helping them go global by exploring the mainland China and overseas markets.



Hong Kong Science Park Shenzhen Branch in Futian, Shenzhen, opened in September 2023 with a gross floor area of 31,000 square meters. The two buildings provide both dry and wet laboratories, co-working areas, conference and exhibition spaces, and more. We will focus on attracting enterprises in seven key areas: Medtech, big data and AI, robotics, new materials, microelectronics, fintech and sustainability.



Through our infrastructure, services, expertise, and network of partnerships, HKSTP will help establish I&T as a pillar of growth for Hong Kong, while reinforcing the city's international I&T hub status as a launchpad for growth at the heart of the GBA innovation powerhouse.



More information about HKSTP is available at www.hkstp.org.



