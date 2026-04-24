Gold prices fell on Friday and were on course for their first ​weekly decline after a four-week winning streak, as a U.S.-Iran deadlock kept oil prices elevated and inflation concerns ​in focus.

Spot ​gold was down 0.2% at $4,683.23 per ounce at 0938 GMT, having hit its lowest point since April 13. It is down almost 3% so far this week. ⁠U.S. gold futures for June delivery fell 0.5% to $4,699.

"Oil is going to be a pinch point in the Strait of Hormuz. It's going to remain elevated. And for sure, the decline in gold has mirrored the rally in oil," said independent analyst Ross Norman.

"The reality is ​gold is struggling ‌to get ⁠upside momentum. When you ⁠can't breach the upside, you tend to attack the downside, and I think that's probably where we're ​at right now," Norman added.

Brent crude prices have risen about 18% ‌so far this week and held above $105 a barrel, ⁠on concerns of a renewed military escalation in the Middle East and a lack of progress in re-opening the key waterway.

Higher crude oil prices can stoke inflation, increasing the likelihood that interest rates stay higher for longer.

While gold is often seen as an inflation hedge, elevated rates make yield-bearing assets more attractive, weighing on demand for non-yielding bullion.

U.S. President Donald Trump said he was in no rush to reach a peace agreement with Iran and wanted it to be "everlasting," while continuing to assert that the U.S. had a ‌clear upper hand in the naval stand-off in the strait.

Meanwhile, the ⁠dollar was on track for its first weekly gain in ​three weeks, while the benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury yields gained 2% this week.

On the physical demand side, gold premiums in India climbed to their highest in over two-and-a-half months this week, ​as supplies tightened, while ‌buying interest picked up in China.

Spot silver fell 0.7% to $74.88 ⁠per ounce, platinum lost 1.4% to $1,978.84 and ​palladium gained 0.4% at $1,475.35.