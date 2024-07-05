Gleneagles Hospital Kuala Lumpur (GKL), established 28 years ago, is a leading private healthcare institution in Malaysia. With its commitment to excellence, cutting-edge technology, and world-class healthcare professionals, the hospital provides comprehensive medical specialties and services to meet the unique needs of each patient. Gleneagles Hospital Kuala Lumpur is committed to ensuring the highest standards of safety and quality in healthcare. The hospital holds prestigious accreditations from internationally recognised bodies such as the Joint Commission International (JCI) and the Malaysian Society for Quality in Health (MSQH), underscoring its dedication to delivering exceptional care and maintaining the utmost patient safety. More information on Gleneagles Hospital Kuala Lumpur can be found at www.gleneagles.com.my/kuala-lumpur

COBNB is an Asia Pacific award winning property management company, offering leasing and short term rental management with cutting edge technology. COBNB aims to optimize property performance for asset owners & developers by leveraging on AI, workflow automation and hospitality pricing analytics. With years of proven track record, COBNB is dedicated to excellence and aims to lead the industry by continually striving for the highest standards in hospitality management.

