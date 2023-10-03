Food Japan Executive Committee (of OJ Events Pte Ltd) is helmed by professionals with a strong track record in organising leading trade shows in various sectors, including food and beverage (F&B) The company was founded with the aim of supporting Japanese enterprises keen on tapping international markets by providing effective sales and marketing platforms for their products and services. Food Japan is one such platform for the F&B industry.

Food Japan is the annual event that serves as a bridge between Japan and ASEAN, providing valuable opportunities for business collaboration and knowledge exchange of classic Japanese ingredients, quality seasonal produces, unique prefecture specialities, as well as innovative technology, and machinery.

