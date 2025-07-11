Coding and trading: a lift to a better future
As a globally regulated and trusted broker, Octa envisages trading as a universal opportunity. If used correctly, it can become a metaphorical lift to help traders improve their financial outcomes and social standing. The same goes to coding—a profession where dedication and hard work often outweigh educational background, allowing for unique opportunities for growth.
In Malaysia, a study found that a notable 48.4% adopt a fatalistic view regarding wealth and success. To turn this trend, Octa broker strives to provide new drivers of success for wide audiences via e-brokerage services—and now via coding as well.
In 2024, Octa broker and Ideas International's STATUS 200 bootcamp showed that with targeted support, hard work can bring tangible results in several months. Shortly after graduation, several bootcamp participants made their first serious steps in the coding industry:
- several students engaged in paid, commissioned web development projects on a freelance basis after completing Stage 2
- three students were offered internships in the field
- one student with no prior teaching experience became a coding teacher
- one student applied for a computer science scholarship in Australia.
As skill-based pursuits popular in the modern globalised and digitalised world, both trading and coding present a valuable opportunity to step up in life regardless of social and educational background. To empower traders, Octa provides them with a seamless trading environment—a comprehensive array of tools that complement each other, enabling continuous improvement and better results.
Octa's Bootcamp 2.0
Octa and Ideas International's free coding bootcamp 2025 will bring together young Malaysian men and women who are passionate about coding but have never had the chance to launch their careers in the field.
Octa's long-standing charity partner, Ideas International, is a holistic school that empowers students to become contributing citizens who can succeed in an ever-changing world. Among other projects, the school carries out joint initiatives with the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) to safeguard the rights and well-being of refugees.
In their joint educational charity projects, Octa and Ideas International aim to unlock human potential in the next generation through technology, human, and life skills.
___
Disclaimer: This content is for informational purposes only and is not investment advice or an offer. It does not consider your financial situation or needs. Octa and its affiliates are not liable for losses. Trading carries risks and may not suit all investors. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Product availability varies by jurisdiction—ensure compliance with local laws.
Hashtag: #Octa
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Octa
Octa is an international CFD broker that has been providing online trading services worldwide since 2011. It offers commission-free access to financial markets and various services used by clients from 180 countries who have opened more than 52 million trading accounts. To help its clients reach their investment goals, Octa offers free educational webinars, articles, and analytical tools.
Octa