Embark on an immersive sensorial journey with Sentosa Sensoryscape

Further strengthening Sentosa as a world-class destination, Sentosa Sensoryscape is the first key milestone of the Sentosa-Brani Master Plan to be completed, linking Resorts World Sentosa in the north to Sentosa's beaches in the south.

The 30,000 square metre oasis blends nature, design, and technology for an immersive, multi-sensorial journey, inspiring guests to let their senses wander.

ImagiNite, a nighttime experience at Sensoryscape, is an outdoor immersive light art with augmented reality experience that is unique in Southeast Asia.

Immersive multimedia experience – ImagiNite





Let your imagination take flight in Sentosa Sensoryscape



As the sun sets, nature unveils her hidden beauty through seven unique digital light art installations along this north-south spine. Step in and ignite your sixth sense of imagination. Experience mesmerising virtual realms through augmented reality at our Scented Sphere and Symphony Streams.





Lookout Loop

















Soak in the spectacular views at Lookout Loop



Enjoy panoramic vistas of the northern landscape and glimpses of the southern sea above this plaza of Sensoryscape. Tall Pink Mempat trees with captivating seasonal flowers create a cool canopy with misty veil, providing a tranquil refuge for all to enjoy.



ImagiNite experience:



As evening fades into night, this plaza bursts into life with animated light beams extending skyward, beckoning guests from afar towards Sensoryscape.

Tactile Trellis









Explore a world of textures at the Tactile Trellis



Explore a world of intriguing textures, from the velvety Chinese Wormwood to the feathery Asparagus plant and the spiky nature of the Juniperus species. Housed within a petal-like granolithic vessel, these tactile plants and nature's many other treasures are sources of inspiration for man-made designs.



ImagiNite experience:



A creative account of how light and fire sparked the sense of imagination among our predecessors in the heart of the tropical forest.

Scented Sphere





Embark on an olfactory journey at the Scented Sphere



Indulge your sense of smell within the aromatic landscape of Sentosa's therapeutic flora. The porous steel vessel of Scented Sphere is accented by a ring of overhanging giant armatures containing scented plants. Slow down in this forest-like setting and enjoy nature's fragrances.



ImagiNite experience:



At sunset, step into a magical interactive light art and augmented reality experience. Dance with the butterflies amid illusionary flowers that only bloom in Scented Sphere at night.

Symphony Streams









Unwind with the serene sounds of Symphony Streams



Pause and unwind in this haven of tranquillity, where the rhythm of gently trickling water harmonises with the coastal breeze from the island's beaches to create a soothing symphony.



ImagiNite experience:



As night falls, dive into a surreal underwater realm and immerse yourself in an oceanic soundscape and virtual marine creatures.

Palate Playground









Seek culinary inspiration at Palate Playground



From aromatic herbs to exotic spices, this garden is home to a diverse range of edible plants, representing the rich variety of local flavours. Explore the garden and seek culinary inspiration, or simply enjoy a moment of respite on the log seats made from recycled Tembusu trees, from the island.



ImagiNite experience:



In the night, Palate Playground transforms into a feeding ground for the virtual creatures that inhabit Sentosa. Step onto the interactive floor projection featuring our unique ridge and reef flora and fauna, and learn more about the food web during your exploration.

Glow Garden









Watch the night glow up at Glow Garden



Enjoy a mesmerising display in the evening, as the towering flower stalks that illuminate the plaza come alive with rhythmically shifting colours. Let your imagination take flight under the beauty of the night sky.

Hyperzoom

Hyperzoom is a photo spot within Sensoryscape where you can take long range photos in high-resolution using the camera that is installed on the Upper Deck. The photos will be sent to your mobile devices once successfully taken.



SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 11 March 2024 - Sentosa Island today marked the soft launch of, a ridge-to-reef landmark connecting guests from Resorts World Sentosa in the north to Sentosa's golden beaches in the south with an immersive, multi-sensory experience. This new experiential attraction which is the first milestone of the Sentosa-Brani Master Plan, aims to expand the thoroughfare's capacity and offer guests a unique and inspiring experience as they explore Sentosa. This marks a significant step in Sentosa's evolution as a leading global leisure and lifestyle destination.Nestled at the heart of Sentosa, Sensoryscape unfolds across 30,000 square metres, inviting guests to experience the island's rich biodiversity. Home to an array of sensory gardens, Sensoryscape is a 350-meter verdant connector, which combines nature, architecture, and technology to awaken all six senses, including the sense of imagination.More than just a passage for respite and wayfinding, it comprises sensory gardens:. Each is enriched with immersive and audio-visual experiences, inspiring and delighting guests of all ages.Pushing the boundaries of traditional park design, Sensoryscape creates unique spaces that blend stunning architectures with nature. Guests can also look forward to an enchanting day-to-night experience supercharged by fascinating digital light art and augmented reality. The entire space encourages guests to slow down, unwind, and rediscover oneself within a tranquil precinct.Ms Thien Kwee Eng, Chief Executive Officer of Sentosa Development Corporation (SDC) said, "Sentosa Sensoryscape embodies SDC's commitment to push boundaries and create extraordinary landmarks inspired by the beauty in nature. This thoughtfully designed and welcoming green connector right at the heart of Sentosa will inspire our guests through a plethora of endless and unique discoveries. We look forward to welcoming guests from Singapore and all around the world to Sensoryscape, where a walk in Sentosa will never be the same again."Designed by Serie + Multiply, Sensoryscape transcends conventional boundaries between architectural and landscape design. Its sensory gardens, framed by three intricate diagrid structures, harmoniously connect guests with the nature that surrounds them. The basket-inspired woven structures of the sensory gardens enclose guests within, inviting them to appreciate the curated landscape in their view, while also allowing for quiet contemplative moments.Meanwhile, the versatile spaces offer up new opportunities for curated events and brand collaborations. As part of SDC's efforts to collaborate with partners to elevate experiences on the island, SDC is partnering with Samsung Electronics Singapore to heighten photographic experiences to guests at Sensoryscape.Sensoryscape transforms into a night-time spectacle as daylight fades. Here, guests are immersed in a nature-inspired soundscape, where interactive digital light art (projection mapping) and augmented reality ignite the sixth sense of imagination. The ImagiNite experience is unique in Southeast Asia and plays out with light shows and digital floor projections across Sensoryscape, weaving narratives that are designed to marvel. From Symphony Streams' enchanting underwater worlds to Palate Playground's interactive projections and Lookout Loop's light beam dance, augmented reality enriches each environment, seamlessly fusing the tangible with the virtual. The ImagiNite augmented reality offerings can be experienced through the ImagiNite mobile app.Embark on an unforgettable journey and discover a symphony of unique designs and stunning nature that will rejuvenate and inspire. Sensoryscape awaits, beckoning guests to unlock a world of wonder.Sentosa Sensoryscape will be open to the public from Thursday, 14 March 2024 daily, with the ImagiNite experience starting nightly from 7:50pm. For more information on Sentosa Sensoryscape, please visit https://sensoryscape.sentosa.com.sg High-resolution images of Sentosa Sensoryscape can be downloaded from this link . Photos are to be credited to Sentosa Development Corporation.Chris Lee, representing Serie + Multiply Architects:"Our design for Sensoryscape seeks to strike a delicate balance between nature and structure, and openness and closure. Chris Lee, representing Serie + Multiply Architects:"Our design for Sensoryscape seeks to strike a delicate balance between nature and structure, and openness and closure. The unique and delicate diagrid structures of the sensory gardens are calibrated to foster a deeper connection with the surrounding environment, and seamlessly blend the built structures with the island's natural beauty. The lightness and leanness of the structures allow nature, views and light to permeate through whilst using the least amount of material necessary for construction."Keigo Miki, Project Manager, representing 1-10, Inc.:"ImagiNite is an immersive offering that adds another dimension to the Sentosa Sensoryscape experience. While the digital light art projects are fun canvases for guests to interact and play with, the immersive augmented reality offerings take things up a notch, transporting guests to an ethereal realm of imagination. We are pleased to collaborate with SDC on this milestone project, and we invite guests from around the world to let their imagination soar at Sentosa Sensoryscape."

About Sentosa Sensoryscape

Sentosa Sensoryscape is Sentosa Island's newest ridge to reef passageway for unmatched discoveries. Located at the heart of Sentosa, the 30,000sqm Sentosa Sensoryscape, which is approximately the size of 5.5 football fields, serves as the main artery linking Resorts World Sentosa in the north to Sentosa's beaches in the south through a multi-sensory experience.



Inspired by Sentosa's natural wonders, such as the island's lush tropical landscape, Sentosa Sensoryscape will feature a series of immersive sensory gardens. Each of these is framed by signature architectural features with a semi-enclosed sensory garden that invites guests to let their senses wander while offering spaces for contemplative appreciation of the surroundings. Set to pique and amplify one of the five senses through various elements such as polyphonic water features, mist, as well as plant species with unique scents, this immersive, day to night experiential attraction is a seamless blend of lush surrounding and man-made spaces aims to invigorate the soul of guests.



The first milestone of the decades-long Sentosa-Brani Master Plan, Sentosa Sensoryscape inspires guests to discover more of Sentosa, with new opportunities and experiences to delight guests all year round.





About Sentosa

Sentosa, where discovery never ends, is Asia's leading leisure destination and Singapore's premier island resort getaway, located within 15 minutes from the central business and shopping districts. The island resort is managed by Sentosa Development Corporation, which works with various stakeholders in overseeing property investments, attractions development, and operation of the various leisure offerings and management of the residential precinct on the island.



The 500-hectare island resort is home to an exciting array of themed attractions, award-winning spa retreats, lush rainforests, golden sandy beaches, resort accommodations, world-renowned golf courses, a deep-water yachting marina and luxurious residences – making Sentosa a vibrant island resort for business and leisure. Sentosa is also home to Singapore's first integrated resort, Resorts World Sentosa, which operates Southeast Asia's first Universal Studios theme park.



Situated on the eastern end of Sentosa Island is Sentosa Cove, an exclusive waterfront residential enclave bustling with more than 2,000 homes, quayside restaurants, retail, and specialty shops. The island is also proud to be home to Sentosa Golf Club and its two acclaimed golf courses, The Serapong and The Tanjong. Sentosa Golf Club has hosted a number of high-profile professional and amateur tournaments, including the Singapore Open and HSBC Women's World Championship, welcoming international starplayers and world-class golf professionals from across the world.



Welcoming a growing number of local and international guests every year, Sentosa is an integral part of Singapore's goal to be a global destination to work, live and play. For more information, please visit: www.sentosa.com.sg.





About Sentosa Development Corporation

Sentosa Development Corporation (SDC) was established on 1 September 1972 as a Statutory Board under the Ministry of Trade and Industry. As a master planner, its charter since inception has been to oversee the development, management, marketing, and promotion of the island of Sentosa as a resort destination for locals and tourists.



SDC wholly owns its subsidiaries Sentosa Cove Resort Management Pte Ltd and Sentosa Golf Club Pte Ltd. SDC also owns the Singapore Cable Car Sky Network, managed by Mount Faber Leisure Group Pte Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary which operates as an autonomous commercial arm.



As a testament to its commitment to sustainability, SDC has been conferred the Global Sustainable Tourism Council – For Destinations (GSTC-D) certificate, making Sentosa the first island destination in Asia to receive this accolade.





