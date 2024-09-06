Inaugurated with a shared vision with OncoCare Cancer Centre Singapore, OncoCare Cancer Centre Malaysia is poised to make a significant impact in the fight against cancer, offering hope, healing, and a path forward for all those affected by this challenging disease. Bringing together leading Oncologists and Supportive Care Specialists under on roof, this collaborative approach ensures that each patients receives personalised treatment plans tailored to their unique needs, supported by the latest research and clinical trials. The new cancer centre offers comprehensive services such as chemotherapy, immunotherapy, targeted therapy, radiation therapy and supportive care aimed at managing cancer and improving patient outcomes.

Established in 2008, Thomson Hospital Kota Damansara (THKD) is the flagship hospital of TMC Life Sciences Berhad (TMCLS) located in a prime alcove of Kota Damansara, Selangor. THKD is expected to grow to a 559-bedded hospital with additional specialist centres and operating theatres as part of the Group's expansion plan. THKD sets new standards in healthcare through comprehensive facilities and excellent service for both our local and international patients. The Hospital offers medical and surgical services from over 150 reputable specialist consultants covering more than 50 medical and surgical sub-specialties. For more information, please visit thomsonhospitals.com or follow THKD on social media platforms @thomsonhospitalKD.

